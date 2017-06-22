Robin Trower Announces New Album And One Off Concert

He had this to say about the new effort, "I can honestly say I don't know when I have been happier with an album. I feel 'Time and Emotion' contains some of my very best work."

Trower also announced that he will be supporting the effort with his only UK concert this year with a show on November 29th at the Islington Assembly Hall in London.

"Time And Emotion" Tracklisting:

1. The Land Of Plenty

2. What Was I Really Worth To You

3. I'm Gone

4. Bitten By The Snake

5. Returned In Kind

6. If You Believe In Me

7. You're The One

8. Can't Turn Back The Clock

9. Make Up Your Mind

10. Try Love

11. Time and Emotion