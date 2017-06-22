Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Singled Out: Moscow's Black Widow
06-22-2017
.
Moscow

Heavy electro rocker Moscow (real name Elizaveta Tursunova) recently released her debut EP "Queen Of Sin" and to celebrate we asked her to tell us about the song "Black Widow." Here is the story:

After being introduced through a mutual friend to Shaun and Mark (producers and co-writers' of "Black Widow," and now close friends as well), we scheduled to meet and hit the studio to begin writing. No one knew what would come from the collaboration; it could become a demo, a single, or nothing. Initially, none of us were feeling very well but--not a half hour in, and with a bottle of Jägermeister delivered straight to the table-we all knew we were on the same page. Personally, I love working with men and it's always been much more comfortable for me; they say I have a man's mentality in a woman's body. So when I was telling them about yet another of my sexual adventures, we all agreed that "Black Widow" would be what the track would be about: the Femme Fatale who uses men for her physical needs and get rid of whatever's left behind. Autobiography, if you please.

"The hunter is a the lonely one" is one of my favorite lines of the song. Always going through this mental dilemma: on the one hand, 'hunting' is a part of my lifestyle, always on the run for some 'fresh meat'; new faces, new bodies, new connections. Too many men, too little time. On the other hand, you do become lonely at some point. There are days when you can't fill this 'void' instead, when you realize that there's something missing. But the idea of going to an ice cream parlor and only being able to eat let's say vanilla, for the rest of your life is terrifying.

Bringing sensuality, sex, and hard rock together is always fun. Rock and Sex have always walked hand in hand, and we want it back, with the flavors of 2017.

By the way, during the breakdown we actually recorded my orgasm to include in the mix. Listen closely. XXX

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself and learn more about the EP right here!

