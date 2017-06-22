The Dead Daisies Release 'With You And I' Video

The clip comes as the band announced that they would be playing with The Gorzow Philharmonic Orchestra during their headline performance at Woodstock Poland this year on August 3rd.

Frontman John Corabi had the following to say about the song, "I think the lyrics to 'With You And I' are especially relevant at the moment, you can't turn the TV on and NOT see some sort of human decay anymore.

"We're battling each other in so many ways, it's disturbing. Be it political party differences, the struggle of black vs. white, religious differences, terrorism, famine, disease, pollution, climate change, etc. -- nobody is working TOGETHER in any way to find answers to these issues, and communicate as adults!" Watch the video here.