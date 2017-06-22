The Lumineers Release Live 'Angela' Video

The video was made from footage from the band's Cleopatra world tour, which has seen the band sell over 400,000 tickets for their headlining shows. Watch the video here



The clip comes as the group continues their current road work, opening for U2 on their stadium tour and which will be followed by dates with Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers. The summer ends with three headlining shows at Fiddlers Green near the band's home in Denver, CO.



Dates With U2

6.18 - Philadelphia, PA - Lincoln Financial Field

6.20 - Hiattsville, MD - Fed Ex Field

6.23 - Toronto, Canada - Rogers Center

6.25 - Foxborough, MA - Gillette Stadium

6.28 - East Rutherford, NJ - Met Life Stadium

6.29 - East Rutherford, NJ - Met Life Stadium

Dates With Tom Petty

8.17 - Vancouver, Canada - Rogers Arena

8.19 - Seattle, WA - Safeco Field

Headline Dates:

8.25 - Denver, CO - Fiddlers Green

8.26 - Denver, CO - Fiddlers Green

8.27 - Denver, CO - Fiddlers Green