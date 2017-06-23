Arch Enemy Reveal More Details For New Album 'Will To Power'

Guitarist Michael Amott coproduced the album with drummer Daniel Erlandsson and marks the recording debut of guitarist Jeff Loomis' (Nevermore) with the band. They recruited Jens Bogren (Opeth, At The Gates, Dimmu Borgir) to mix and master the record.

The band has shared the effort's cover artwork which was designed by Alex Reisfar. Amott had this to say, "It was a pleasure working with Alex Reisfar on the 'Will to Power' cover artwork, he immediately grasped the concept and atmosphere we were looking for with this album.

"We talked about the double edged sword that is human ambition, how it can be outstandingly creative and beautiful but can also be turned into something dark and powerful.

"Alex proceeded to masterfully paint a strong image that evokes a lot of feelings. The human skull as a central focal point, the flesh sort of falling off into the circular pattern. The snake ouroboros weaving in and out of the mouths and throats of the severed heads of a wolf, a goat and a vampire bat... All representing self determination and a predatory, almost parasitic will to power"