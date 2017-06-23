|
Arch Enemy Reveal More Details For New Album 'Will To Power'
.
Arch Enemy have revealed more details for their forthcoming album, which will be entitled "Will To Power" and is scheduled to hit stores on September 8th. Guitarist Michael Amott coproduced the album with drummer Daniel Erlandsson and marks the recording debut of guitarist Jeff Loomis' (Nevermore) with the band. They recruited Jens Bogren (Opeth, At The Gates, Dimmu Borgir) to mix and master the record. The band has shared the effort's cover artwork which was designed by Alex Reisfar. Amott had this to say, "It was a pleasure working with Alex Reisfar on the 'Will to Power' cover artwork, he immediately grasped the concept and atmosphere we were looking for with this album. "We talked about the double edged sword that is human ambition, how it can be outstandingly creative and beautiful but can also be turned into something dark and powerful. "Alex proceeded to masterfully paint a strong image that evokes a lot of feelings. The human skull as a central focal point, the flesh sort of falling off into the circular pattern. The snake ouroboros weaving in and out of the mouths and throats of the severed heads of a wolf, a goat and a vampire bat... All representing self determination and a predatory, almost parasitic will to power"
Guitarist Michael Amott coproduced the album with drummer Daniel Erlandsson and marks the recording debut of guitarist Jeff Loomis' (Nevermore) with the band. They recruited Jens Bogren (Opeth, At The Gates, Dimmu Borgir) to mix and master the record.
The band has shared the effort's cover artwork which was designed by Alex Reisfar. Amott had this to say, "It was a pleasure working with Alex Reisfar on the 'Will to Power' cover artwork, he immediately grasped the concept and atmosphere we were looking for with this album.
"We talked about the double edged sword that is human ambition, how it can be outstandingly creative and beautiful but can also be turned into something dark and powerful.
"Alex proceeded to masterfully paint a strong image that evokes a lot of feelings. The human skull as a central focal point, the flesh sort of falling off into the circular pattern. The snake ouroboros weaving in and out of the mouths and throats of the severed heads of a wolf, a goat and a vampire bat... All representing self determination and a predatory, almost parasitic will to power"
• Tedeschi Trucks Band Star Suffers Massive Heart Attack
• Black Sabbath Announce Limited Edition Box Set
• Foo Fighters Debut New Song 'Sunday Rain' Featuring Taylor On Vocals
• Chimaira Confirm Reunion Of 'Classic Lineup'
• Poison's Bret Michaels Appears In Next Sharknado Film
• Gene Simmons Withdraws 'Devil Horns' Trademark Application
• Radiohead Release 'Man of War' Music Video
• Arch Enemy Reveal More Details For New Album 'Will To Power'
• Soil And Saving Abel Announce Redneck Rebellion Tour
• The White Stripes 'Icky Thump' Expanded For 10th Anniversary
• Depeche Mode Go 360 Degrees For 'Going Backwards' Video
• The Who's Pete Townshend Helping Grenfell Tower Fire Victims
• Cage The Elephant Stream New Track 'Whole Wide World'
• Metallica Release Live 'The Memory Remains' Video
• Singled Out: A Killer's Confession's Rebirth
• Drake Premieres New Track 'Signs' During Runway Show
• Niall Horan Doesn't Rule Out Collaborating With One Direction Bandmates
• Chris Stapleton Resuming Tour Following Injury
• Haim Release 'Want You Back' Music Video
• TLC Release Music Video For New Single 'Haters'
• Lorde Addresses Taylor Swift Allegory Friendship Controversy
• Kip Moore Announces New Album 'Slowheart'
• Shawn Mendes's Tonight Show Performance Goes Online
• Adam Lambert Releasing New Music Later This Month
• Ed Sheeran Talks Taylor Swift And Katy Perry Feud
• Kanye West And Kim Kardashian Allegedly Hire Surrogate
• Future Announces The Future Hndrxx Tour
• Harry Styles Leads Teen Choice Awards Nominees
• Grenfell Fire Benefit Single Features Liam Payne, Queen, The Who Legends
• Florida Georgia Line Collaborating With Bebe Rexha
• Road Trip Missouri: Get Your Sips on Route 66
• Rock Reads: 45 RPM (Recollections Per Minute) The Morrell Archives Volume 3
• Root 66: Evan Michaels - Ain't No Stopping This
• Root 66: Jeffrey Halford and the Healers - Lo-fi Dreams
• On The Record: Five Alarm Funk - Sweat
• Remembering Gregg Allman - TBT 2007 Live Review
• Edge of Free's Self-Titled Debut
• TBT - Black Sabbath Rock Lollapalooza 2012
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.