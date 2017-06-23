|
Chimaira Confirm Reunion Of 'Classic Lineup'
.
Chimaira have confirmed that the classic lineup of the band are reuniting for a show in their hometown of Cleveland, OH on December 30th at the Agora Theatre. The reunion will feature the lineup of frontman Mark Hunter, lead guitarist Rob Arnold, rhythm guitarist Matt DeVries, bassist Jim LaMarca, drummer Andols Herrick and keyboardist Chris Spicuzza. The band updated the "About Me" section of their Facebook to include everyone but Herrick but posted a graphic that included his name in the reunion which was captioned "The rumors are true". There is no indication yet if the reunion will be continuing beyond this special show. Andols launched a crowdfunding campaign earlier this year to help raise funds for chronic health issues that he had been facing. He issue the following message to fans back in April: "I'm long overdue with respect to commenting on the GoFundMe campaign, my current status, and all associated thoughts/feelings/reasons. I had originally presumed the campaign had a set time frame, like 7 to 10 days, and was going to say everything after. However, since it doesn't work that way and it will continue to exist indefinitely, then today it shall be. "First and foremost, I am overwhelmed by the response and contributions, so thank you to everyone who has participated/shared the link/cares that I exist in the first place, and there are numerous individual thank-yous in order as well. When masterminds Tim Herrick and Dick Herrick suggested doing this, it did make me feel uneasy. But considering my reality, and remembering 'Well, it's not like GoFundMe is the IRS, where non-participation is ultimately met with a gun in your face or being thrown in a cage. It's entirely voluntary, and if the worst case scenario is no one choosing to donate, then no harm/no foul.' "There's a lot of factors involved; personal, emotional, physiological and pathophysiological that has resulted in an increasingly complex situation as time goes on. I'm actually rather confident I know what the root is, and if I'm correct I was always a 2-week antibiotic combo away from either the possibility of feeling significantly better, or at least ruling out another possibility.. Some MDs tend to focus on managing symptoms rather than determine the root cause. When those symptoms are notoriously difficult to manage, they can take a toll. Now, even taking care of the original root cause, I'm still left with secondary and tertiary affects that must also be tended to as well. The end result is an emaciated, chronically fatigued version of yours truly with a quality of life on par with far more serious/terminal diseases cause. I haven't had a waking moment without moderate to severe discomfort since September 13th (yes, I remember the exact date I last felt normal), though I have to go back to June and prior for when 'normal me' was a thing." Read more here
The reunion will feature the lineup of frontman Mark Hunter, lead guitarist Rob Arnold, rhythm guitarist Matt DeVries, bassist Jim LaMarca, drummer Andols Herrick and keyboardist Chris Spicuzza.
The band updated the "About Me" section of their Facebook to include everyone but Herrick but posted a graphic that included his name in the reunion which was captioned "The rumors are true". There is no indication yet if the reunion will be continuing beyond this special show.
Andols launched a crowdfunding campaign earlier this year to help raise funds for chronic health issues that he had been facing. He issue the following message to fans back in April: "I'm long overdue with respect to commenting on the GoFundMe campaign, my current status, and all associated thoughts/feelings/reasons. I had originally presumed the campaign had a set time frame, like 7 to 10 days, and was going to say everything after. However, since it doesn't work that way and it will continue to exist indefinitely, then today it shall be.
"First and foremost, I am overwhelmed by the response and contributions, so thank you to everyone who has participated/shared the link/cares that I exist in the first place, and there are numerous individual thank-yous in order as well. When masterminds Tim Herrick and Dick Herrick suggested doing this, it did make me feel uneasy. But considering my reality, and remembering 'Well, it's not like GoFundMe is the IRS, where non-participation is ultimately met with a gun in your face or being thrown in a cage. It's entirely voluntary, and if the worst case scenario is no one choosing to donate, then no harm/no foul.'
"There's a lot of factors involved; personal, emotional, physiological and pathophysiological that has resulted in an increasingly complex situation as time goes on. I'm actually rather confident I know what the root is, and if I'm correct I was always a 2-week antibiotic combo away from either the possibility of feeling significantly better, or at least ruling out another possibility.. Some MDs tend to focus on managing symptoms rather than determine the root cause. When those symptoms are notoriously difficult to manage, they can take a toll. Now, even taking care of the original root cause, I'm still left with secondary and tertiary affects that must also be tended to as well. The end result is an emaciated, chronically fatigued version of yours truly with a quality of life on par with far more serious/terminal diseases cause. I haven't had a waking moment without moderate to severe discomfort since September 13th (yes, I remember the exact date I last felt normal), though I have to go back to June and prior for when 'normal me' was a thing." Read more here
• Tedeschi Trucks Band Star Suffers Massive Heart Attack
• Black Sabbath Announce Limited Edition Box Set
• Foo Fighters Debut New Song 'Sunday Rain' Featuring Taylor On Vocals
• Chimaira Confirm Reunion Of 'Classic Lineup'
• Poison's Bret Michaels Appears In Next Sharknado Film
• Gene Simmons Withdraws 'Devil Horns' Trademark Application
• Radiohead Release 'Man of War' Music Video
• Arch Enemy Reveal More Details For New Album 'Will To Power'
• Soil And Saving Abel Announce Redneck Rebellion Tour
• The White Stripes 'Icky Thump' Expanded For 10th Anniversary
• Depeche Mode Go 360 Degrees For 'Going Backwards' Video
• The Who's Pete Townshend Helping Grenfell Tower Fire Victims
• Cage The Elephant Stream New Track 'Whole Wide World'
• Metallica Release Live 'The Memory Remains' Video
• Singled Out: A Killer's Confession's Rebirth
• Drake Premieres New Track 'Signs' During Runway Show
• Niall Horan Doesn't Rule Out Collaborating With One Direction Bandmates
• Chris Stapleton Resuming Tour Following Injury
• Haim Release 'Want You Back' Music Video
• TLC Release Music Video For New Single 'Haters'
• Lorde Addresses Taylor Swift Allegory Friendship Controversy
• Kip Moore Announces New Album 'Slowheart'
• Shawn Mendes's Tonight Show Performance Goes Online
• Adam Lambert Releasing New Music Later This Month
• Ed Sheeran Talks Taylor Swift And Katy Perry Feud
• Kanye West And Kim Kardashian Allegedly Hire Surrogate
• Future Announces The Future Hndrxx Tour
• Harry Styles Leads Teen Choice Awards Nominees
• Grenfell Fire Benefit Single Features Liam Payne, Queen, The Who Legends
• Florida Georgia Line Collaborating With Bebe Rexha
• Road Trip Missouri: Get Your Sips on Route 66
• Rock Reads: 45 RPM (Recollections Per Minute) The Morrell Archives Volume 3
• Root 66: Evan Michaels - Ain't No Stopping This
• Root 66: Jeffrey Halford and the Healers - Lo-fi Dreams
• On The Record: Five Alarm Funk - Sweat
• Remembering Gregg Allman - TBT 2007 Live Review
• Edge of Free's Self-Titled Debut
• TBT - Black Sabbath Rock Lollapalooza 2012
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.