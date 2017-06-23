Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Chimaira Confirm Reunion Of 'Classic Lineup'
06-23-2017
.
Chimaira

Chimaira have confirmed that the classic lineup of the band are reuniting for a show in their hometown of Cleveland, OH on December 30th at the Agora Theatre.

The reunion will feature the lineup of frontman Mark Hunter, lead guitarist Rob Arnold, rhythm guitarist Matt DeVries, bassist Jim LaMarca, drummer Andols Herrick and keyboardist Chris Spicuzza.

The band updated the "About Me" section of their Facebook to include everyone but Herrick but posted a graphic that included his name in the reunion which was captioned "The rumors are true". There is no indication yet if the reunion will be continuing beyond this special show.

Andols launched a crowdfunding campaign earlier this year to help raise funds for chronic health issues that he had been facing. He issue the following message to fans back in April: "I'm long overdue with respect to commenting on the GoFundMe campaign, my current status, and all associated thoughts/feelings/reasons. I had originally presumed the campaign had a set time frame, like 7 to 10 days, and was going to say everything after. However, since it doesn't work that way and it will continue to exist indefinitely, then today it shall be.

"First and foremost, I am overwhelmed by the response and contributions, so thank you to everyone who has participated/shared the link/cares that I exist in the first place, and there are numerous individual thank-yous in order as well. When masterminds Tim Herrick and Dick Herrick suggested doing this, it did make me feel uneasy. But considering my reality, and remembering 'Well, it's not like GoFundMe is the IRS, where non-participation is ultimately met with a gun in your face or being thrown in a cage. It's entirely voluntary, and if the worst case scenario is no one choosing to donate, then no harm/no foul.'

"There's a lot of factors involved; personal, emotional, physiological and pathophysiological that has resulted in an increasingly complex situation as time goes on. I'm actually rather confident I know what the root is, and if I'm correct I was always a 2-week antibiotic combo away from either the possibility of feeling significantly better, or at least ruling out another possibility.. Some MDs tend to focus on managing symptoms rather than determine the root cause. When those symptoms are notoriously difficult to manage, they can take a toll. Now, even taking care of the original root cause, I'm still left with secondary and tertiary affects that must also be tended to as well. The end result is an emaciated, chronically fatigued version of yours truly with a quality of life on par with far more serious/terminal diseases cause. I haven't had a waking moment without moderate to severe discomfort since September 13th (yes, I remember the exact date I last felt normal), though I have to go back to June and prior for when 'normal me' was a thing." Read more here

advertisement

Chimaira Music, DVDs, Books and more

Chimaira T-shirts and Posters

More Chimaira News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Chimaira Confirm Reunion Of 'Classic Lineup'

Joey Jordison's Sinsaenum Release New EP

Ex-Slipknot Star Joey Jordison Announces Supergroup Sinsaenum

Devildriver Recruit Former Chimaira Member


More Stories for Chimaira

Chimaira Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Van Halen Icon Wants Reunion But Not The Drama- Tedeschi Trucks Band Star Suffers Massive Heart Attack- Black Sabbath Announce Limited Edition Box Set- Foo Fighters- more

Guns N' Roses To Play Rare Intimate One Off Show- Blink-182 and Linkin Park Stars Collaborate At Special Event- Chris Cornell Featured On Forthcoming Johnny Cash Album- more

David Lee Roth Responds To Ex-Van Halen Manager's Tell All- Foo Fighters Announce New Album And Tour- Allman Brothers Reunion Ruled Out By Derek Trucks- Pink Floyd- more

Page Too:
Loretta Lynn Cancels More Dates As She Recovers From Stroke- Drake Premieres New Track 'Signs'- Niall Horan Doesn't Rule Out Collaborating With One Direction Bandmates- more

Ed Sheeran Talks Taylor Swift And Katy Perry Feud- Kanye West And Kim Kardashian Allegedly Hire Surrogate- Future Announces The Future Hndrxx Tour- Harry Styles- more

John Legend Forced To Postpone Dates For Health Reasons- Mobb Deep Rapper Prodigy Dead At 42- The Slants Humbled And Thrilled After Supreme Court Victory- Lorde- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Van Halen Icon Wants Reunion But Not The Drama

Tedeschi Trucks Band Star Suffers Massive Heart Attack

Black Sabbath Announce Limited Edition Box Set

Foo Fighters Debut New Song 'Sunday Rain' Featuring Taylor On Vocals

Chimaira Confirm Reunion Of 'Classic Lineup'

Poison's Bret Michaels Appears In Next Sharknado Film

Gene Simmons Withdraws 'Devil Horns' Trademark Application

Radiohead Release 'Man of War' Music Video

Arch Enemy Reveal More Details For New Album 'Will To Power'

Soil And Saving Abel Announce Redneck Rebellion Tour

The White Stripes 'Icky Thump' Expanded For 10th Anniversary

Depeche Mode Go 360 Degrees For 'Going Backwards' Video

The Who's Pete Townshend Helping Grenfell Tower Fire Victims

Cage The Elephant Stream New Track 'Whole Wide World'

Metallica Release Live 'The Memory Remains' Video

Singled Out: A Killer's Confession's Rebirth

• more

Page Too News Stories
Loretta Lynn Cancels More Dates As She Recovers From Stroke

Drake Premieres New Track 'Signs' During Runway Show

Niall Horan Doesn't Rule Out Collaborating With One Direction Bandmates

Chris Stapleton Resuming Tour Following Injury

Haim Release 'Want You Back' Music Video

TLC Release Music Video For New Single 'Haters'

Lorde Addresses Taylor Swift Allegory Friendship Controversy

Kip Moore Announces New Album 'Slowheart'

Shawn Mendes's Tonight Show Performance Goes Online

Adam Lambert Releasing New Music Later This Month

Ed Sheeran Talks Taylor Swift And Katy Perry Feud

Kanye West And Kim Kardashian Allegedly Hire Surrogate

Future Announces The Future Hndrxx Tour

Harry Styles Leads Teen Choice Awards Nominees

Grenfell Fire Benefit Single Features Liam Payne, Queen, The Who Legends

Florida Georgia Line Collaborating With Bebe Rexha

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Road Trip Missouri: Get Your Sips on Route 66

Rock Reads: 45 RPM (Recollections Per Minute) The Morrell Archives Volume 3

The Fatal Pursuit - Sinful

Root 66: Evan Michaels - Ain't No Stopping This

TBT: Van Halen

Root 66: Jeffrey Halford and the Healers - Lo-fi Dreams

MesAlfie - Hey, Super

On The Record: Five Alarm Funk - Sweat

Remembering Gregg Allman - TBT 2007 Live Review

MorleyView Kelley Ryan

Saint Motel - Arrival

Edge of Free's Self-Titled Debut

Little Steven - Soulfire

BJ Wilbanks - Self-Titled

TBT - Black Sabbath Rock Lollapalooza 2012

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.