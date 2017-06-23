Chris Stapleton Resuming Tour Following Injury

On Thursday (June 22), the country star announced he has recovered and will resume his tour. Stapleton posted an image of himself holding up his finger in a cast with the caption: "On my way to Tulsa where this will come OFF & it will be ON!"

The From A Room: Volume 1 artist postponed most of his June shows in order to seek out physical therapy for his finger so he would be able to play again. Those concerts have been rescheduled for August, September and November. Check out the post here.