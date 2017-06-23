Foo Fighters Debut New Song 'Sunday Rain' Featuring Taylor On Vocals

The band premiere a new track called "Sunday Rain", which features drummer Taylor Hawkins on lead vocals, during their performance in Riga, Latvia on Wednesday (June 21st).

The band had previously played three new songs from the album (the single "Run", "La Di Dah" and "The Sky Is A Neighbourhood") during their June 16th performance at the Secret Solstice Festival in Iceland. Watch some fan filmed footage of the "Sunday Rain" performance here.