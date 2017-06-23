Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Haim Release 'Want You Back' Music Video
06-23-2017
.
Haim

(Radio.com) Haim have released the music video for their new single "Want You Back." The song comes from their forthcoming album "Something To Tell You."

The new video was directed by Jake Schreier (Chance The Rapper, Cashmere Cat) and the group filmed the visual at dawn on location in Sherman Oaks, CA.

The clip finds Este, Danielle and Alana joyfully strutting down the streets they grew up on. The sisters' highly-anticipated sophomore album arrives on July 7. Watch the video here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

Haim Release 'Want You Back' Music Video

