Poison's Bret Michaels Appears In Next Sharknado Film

Bret shared his excitement about being part of the movie, "I was talking to my good friend Mark McGrath who raved about how much fun he had doing Sharknado. When the writers approached me with an idea specifically written for me, I couldn't say no. The producers and entire crew were great and I had a truly amazing time filming it. I think everyone is going to love this new film."

The new film will be entitled "Sharknado 5: Global Swarming" and is scheduled to premiere on the SYFY network on August 6th and will also feature Olivia Newton John.

The film's screenwriter and casting director Scotty Mullen had this to say about Michael's being part of the film, "Bret was awesome. He invited us out to his house, handed us a beer and shared his enthusiasm of the franchise, along with his many amazing ideas.

"His scene with the custom made and soon to be iconic sharkslayer guitar is one of the wildest, most exciting, fun openings we have ever shot. It's like nothing you've ever seen before and sure to be a fan favorite in the history of Sharknado."