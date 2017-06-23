Singled Out: A Killer's Confession's Rebirth

Rebirth has a very special place in my heart. I remember it was the third song I received from Matthew Trumpy while we were putting together the Unbroken album. As soon as I heard the song, I knew it was going to be A Killers Confession first single. I listened to that song more than any other song that was sent to me. I knew when writing the lyrics that it had to be something REAL and meaningful to me and not some clever riddles that would be hard to understand lyrically.

While trying to find inspiration for Rebirth, I decided to reflect back on my childhood. Specifically, my mother. Sadly, she passed away when I was 13. In her short time on this Earth my mother taught me a lot. I remember when I was younger her telling me that I would find strength in the darkness and to not be afraid. At such a young age, my mom taught me the important stuff like patience is a virtue and that nothing in this world was forever so I should be thankful for what I have. The most important thing she taught me that "stuck" with me is that don't waste your time hating because you might not be here tomorrow. I took some of these basic principals of stuff my mom taught me and got to work writing lyrics. Writing lyrics isn't always easy folks. My wife, son and I were in the car headed to the Cleveland Zoo one day and we were stuck in traffic. We were all listening to the instrumental version of rebirth and I looked at my wife and I'm like "I'm stuck". So I asked for her help. My wife doesn't usually get involved in the writing process so I was quite shocked when she didn't hesitate and said "Hating me is f***ing you!" (Which we had to change to "Killing" for the radio version). It was perfect. To this day she still says to me that I owe her 10% of all the royalties to this song because of that. LOL.

When we went to record the song at Third Sky Studio I worked with Richard Easterling. Something magical happened in the days I spent there. He was able to push me in ways I have never been pushed vocally before. To this day I wouldn't change a thing about the song. It is my favorite song of the album because of my mother and wife's influences. Don't waste your time hating someone because you're missing out on life, and in the long run you're just f***ing yourself.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself right here!