TLC Release Music Video For New Single 'Haters'
06-23-2017
TLC

(Radio.com) TLC have released the music video for their latest single "Haters". The track comes from their forthcoming final album, which will be entitled "TLC" and is set to be released on June 30th.

In the video, Tionne "T-Boz" Watkins and Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas sing with a diverse group of people about inclusivity and not letting negative opinions hold people captive.

"Haters gonna hate/ People gonna say what they say/ But we don't care about that anyway," the duo sings, saying no to negativity. Watch the new promo clip here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

