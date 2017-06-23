|
The Who's Pete Townshend Helping Grenfell Tower Fire Victims
.
(Gibson) The Who's Pete Townshend is pitching in to assist victims of last week's deadly Grenfell Tower fire. As reported by London's The Mirror, the guitarist knew four families who lived in the high-rise apartment building, and has written checks to some of those who were impacted by the tragedy. "They're not okay," he said. "A mother lost her daughter, two little girls were in comas. So I've been right in there helping with those families." Townshend, who grew up in nearby Shepherd's Bush, went so far as to replace a piano that a young girl lost in the fire. He's also teamed up with the musician's collective Artists for Grenfell to record a cover version of "Bridge Over Troubled Water," with proceeds from sales of the single going towards aid for the victims. here.
"They're not okay," he said. "A mother lost her daughter, two little girls were in comas. So I've been right in there helping with those families." Townshend, who grew up in nearby Shepherd's Bush, went so far as to replace a piano that a young girl lost in the fire.
He's also teamed up with the musician's collective Artists for Grenfell to record a cover version of "Bridge Over Troubled Water," with proceeds from sales of the single going towards aid for the victims. here.
Gibson.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Gibson.com - Excerpted here with permission.
• Tedeschi Trucks Band Star Suffers Massive Heart Attack
• Black Sabbath Announce Limited Edition Box Set
• Foo Fighters Debut New Song 'Sunday Rain' Featuring Taylor On Vocals
• Chimaira Confirm Reunion Of 'Classic Lineup'
• Poison's Bret Michaels Appears In Next Sharknado Film
• Gene Simmons Withdraws 'Devil Horns' Trademark Application
• Radiohead Release 'Man of War' Music Video
• Arch Enemy Reveal More Details For New Album 'Will To Power'
• Soil And Saving Abel Announce Redneck Rebellion Tour
• The White Stripes 'Icky Thump' Expanded For 10th Anniversary
• Depeche Mode Go 360 Degrees For 'Going Backwards' Video
• The Who's Pete Townshend Helping Grenfell Tower Fire Victims
• Cage The Elephant Stream New Track 'Whole Wide World'
• Metallica Release Live 'The Memory Remains' Video
• Singled Out: A Killer's Confession's Rebirth
• Drake Premieres New Track 'Signs' During Runway Show
• Niall Horan Doesn't Rule Out Collaborating With One Direction Bandmates
• Chris Stapleton Resuming Tour Following Injury
• Haim Release 'Want You Back' Music Video
• TLC Release Music Video For New Single 'Haters'
• Lorde Addresses Taylor Swift Allegory Friendship Controversy
• Kip Moore Announces New Album 'Slowheart'
• Shawn Mendes's Tonight Show Performance Goes Online
• Adam Lambert Releasing New Music Later This Month
• Ed Sheeran Talks Taylor Swift And Katy Perry Feud
• Kanye West And Kim Kardashian Allegedly Hire Surrogate
• Future Announces The Future Hndrxx Tour
• Harry Styles Leads Teen Choice Awards Nominees
• Grenfell Fire Benefit Single Features Liam Payne, Queen, The Who Legends
• Florida Georgia Line Collaborating With Bebe Rexha
• Road Trip Missouri: Get Your Sips on Route 66
• Rock Reads: 45 RPM (Recollections Per Minute) The Morrell Archives Volume 3
• Root 66: Evan Michaels - Ain't No Stopping This
• Root 66: Jeffrey Halford and the Healers - Lo-fi Dreams
• On The Record: Five Alarm Funk - Sweat
• Remembering Gregg Allman - TBT 2007 Live Review
• Edge of Free's Self-Titled Debut
• TBT - Black Sabbath Rock Lollapalooza 2012
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.