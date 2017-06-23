The Who's Pete Townshend Helping Grenfell Tower Fire Victims

"They're not okay," he said. "A mother lost her daughter, two little girls were in comas. So I've been right in there helping with those families." Townshend, who grew up in nearby Shepherd's Bush, went so far as to replace a piano that a young girl lost in the fire.

He's also teamed up with the musician's collective Artists for Grenfell to record a cover version of "Bridge Over Troubled Water," with proceeds from sales of the single going towards aid for the victims. here.