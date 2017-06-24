Dierks Bentley Opens His Own Shows As Alter Ego

Cole Swindell and Jon Pardi have joined him on tour for the opening slots, but fans who arrive early may have gotten to listen to this group of string players, made up of Bentley and members of his own band, according to Rolling Stone.

During the set, the country star dons a big hat and sunglasses to join in on a quick set of classic bluegrass jams. For a recent Pennsylvania show, the Bolo Boys even played one of Bentley's hits "Lot of Leavin' Left to Do." Read more here.