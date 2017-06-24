Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Dierks Bentley Opens His Own Shows As Alter Ego
06-24-2017
Dierks Bentley

(Radio.com) Dierks Bentley is a huge fan of bluegrass music. Now, the country singer has taken this love one step further by opening his own shows on his What the Hell Tour as the frontman in a fake opening act called the Bolo Boys Bluegrass Band.

Cole Swindell and Jon Pardi have joined him on tour for the opening slots, but fans who arrive early may have gotten to listen to this group of string players, made up of Bentley and members of his own band, according to Rolling Stone.

During the set, the country star dons a big hat and sunglasses to join in on a quick set of classic bluegrass jams. For a recent Pennsylvania show, the Bolo Boys even played one of Bentley's hits "Lot of Leavin' Left to Do." Read more here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

