John Singleton Slams Tupac Biopoc

His temperature spiked when the subject turned to biopic, or as the Academy Award-nominated director deemed it, "the debacle." "Are you displeased because of the final product, or that you didn't get to do it?" asked Big Tigger, on The Ryan Cameron Morning Show with Wanda Smith.

"A little bit of both," replied Singleton, who was once part of the project that was released last week under the direction of lauded music video lensman, Benny Boom.

"They just made a movie. They didn't think of it as a cultural event. They didn't think of it in terms of something that affected our generation. They see a rap star," he continued. "But dude was much more than a rap star. So that's why I'm really upset." Read more here.