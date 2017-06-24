Lorde's New Album Influenced By Frank Ocean

She said his one-of-a-kind approach to making great music liberated her from certain expectations about how to record pop hits. 'In this sort of post-Blonde landscape, we can all sort of do whatever we want in terms of instrumentation," she said.

'We could've just made it a big, easy single because the bonds are there," she continued. ''It won't mean as much to simplify the journey or to force a big chorus. I just want it to feel like how that ['new love'] feels'the big, sun-soaked dumbness of falling in love."

Lorde says Ocean's style was especially influential on "The Louvre," one of our favorite tracks on the album. How about Lorde/Frank Ocean collaboration in the future? We can only hope. Listen to "The Louvre" here.