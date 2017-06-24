Rihanna Recruits Kendrick Lamar For Diamond Ball

The Diamond Ball raises support for the Clara Lionel Foundation, which promotes global education, health, and emergency response programs. Rihanna founded the organization in 2012 in honor of her grandparents, Clara and Lionel Braithwaite.

""ŽI'm thrilled that the incomparable Dave Chappelle will kick things off as the official host of this year's Diamond Ball and Kendrick Lamar will take the stage for an unforgettable performance," Rihanna said. Read more here.