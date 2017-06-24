Rita Ora Reveals 'Your Song' Video Concept

"The video, unfortunately, wasn't filmed in London because I didn't have time to fly there. I wish it could have been," says Ora. "But it was filmed in Vancouver, so it could be a city of your choice because you know how Vancouver looks like so many different places' Fact of the day by Rita Ora: Vancouver is the only city that never played itself in a movie."

Ora dealt with heartache while working on her new album and created a video to put that on display, describing the experience as "liberating." "The video is basically about me not having any time, time isn't a concept. It's just going back and forth of me breaking free in an office building and doing the rebellious thing, kind of breaking out of my shell and singing about this guy who broke my heart," said Ora.