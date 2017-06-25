Ariana Grande Manchester Concert Backstage Footage Goes Online

Now Perry has shared behind-the-scenes footage from backstage at the concert. Viewers can watch her chit-chat with Miley Cyrus and greet Justin Bieber with a hug. 'It's awesome that you're here, doing this," she told him.

During an early rehearsal, Perry gave Ariana an extended hug--and passed Chris Martin in a hallway. The video culminates with Perry's performance of "Part of Me" during the main event. Watch the touching video here.