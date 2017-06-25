Bruno Mars Shares Prince Tribute Rehearsal Footage

Today (June 25) marks the 33rd anniversary of Prince's iconic Purple Rain album, which was released in 1984. In honor of that anniversary, Mars has shared a behind-the-scenes look at the rehearsals for his memorable GRAMMY performance.

Mars and his Hooligans rehearsed 'Let's Go Crazy" for the performance in Los Angeles, bathed in Prince-inspired purple lighting. In case you'd forgotten, Bruno shows off what a great guitarist he really is. Check out the short feature here.