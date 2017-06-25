Chance the Rapper Tweets Apology To Dr. Dre and Aftermath

He mocked Aftermath Entertainment, Atlantic Records, Def Jam Records and Epic Records, where he reimagined their label designs as "Can't Do Math Entertainment," "A Titanic Records," "Don't Join Recordings" and "Eclick" using their logos against them.

In his lengthy apology, Chance apologized to Dre for including Aftermath because of "His work with Beats, Compton Schools and artists like Kendrick, Game, Eminem, .Paak, 50, NWA and others is unmatched and how I inspire to be."

He concluded his 8-tweet apology, writing, "Once again Sorry to Dre, all the artists/producers at Aftermath and all the other folk trying to make a difference in music that I belittled." Check out the LED content and Chance's tweets here.