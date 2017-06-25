|
Chance the Rapper Tweets Apology To Dr. Dre and Aftermath
.
(Radio.com) Chance the Rapper took to Twitter on Thursday (June 22) to formally apologize to Dr. Dre and Dre's Aftermath Entertainment label. On his Be Encouraged tour this year, Chance took jabs at major record labels with visual content during his shows. He mocked Aftermath Entertainment, Atlantic Records, Def Jam Records and Epic Records, where he reimagined their label designs as "Can't Do Math Entertainment," "A Titanic Records," "Don't Join Recordings" and "Eclick" using their logos against them. In his lengthy apology, Chance apologized to Dre for including Aftermath because of "His work with Beats, Compton Schools and artists like Kendrick, Game, Eminem, .Paak, 50, NWA and others is unmatched and how I inspire to be." He concluded his 8-tweet apology, writing, "Once again Sorry to Dre, all the artists/producers at Aftermath and all the other folk trying to make a difference in music that I belittled." Check out the LED content and Chance's tweets here.
He mocked Aftermath Entertainment, Atlantic Records, Def Jam Records and Epic Records, where he reimagined their label designs as "Can't Do Math Entertainment," "A Titanic Records," "Don't Join Recordings" and "Eclick" using their logos against them.
In his lengthy apology, Chance apologized to Dre for including Aftermath because of "His work with Beats, Compton Schools and artists like Kendrick, Game, Eminem, .Paak, 50, NWA and others is unmatched and how I inspire to be."
He concluded his 8-tweet apology, writing, "Once again Sorry to Dre, all the artists/producers at Aftermath and all the other folk trying to make a difference in music that I belittled." Check out the LED content and Chance's tweets here.
Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
• Tedeschi Trucks Band Star Suffers Massive Heart Attack
• Black Sabbath Announce Limited Edition Box Set
• Foo Fighters Debut New Song 'Sunday Rain' Featuring Taylor On Vocals
• Chimaira Confirm Reunion Of 'Classic Lineup'
• Poison's Bret Michaels Appears In Next Sharknado Film
• Gene Simmons Withdraws 'Devil Horns' Trademark Application
• Radiohead Release 'Man of War' Music Video
• Arch Enemy Reveal More Details For New Album 'Will To Power'
• Soil And Saving Abel Announce Redneck Rebellion Tour
• The White Stripes 'Icky Thump' Expanded For 10th Anniversary
• Depeche Mode Go 360 Degrees For 'Going Backwards' Video
• The Who's Pete Townshend Helping Grenfell Tower Fire Victims
• Cage The Elephant Stream New Track 'Whole Wide World'
• Metallica Release Live 'The Memory Remains' Video
• Singled Out: A Killer's Confession's Rebirth
• Bruno Mars Shares Prince Tribute Rehearsal Footage
• Dr. Luke And Kesha's Mother Address Defamation Case Dismissal
• Radiohead Makes Special Dedication With 'OK Computer' Reissue
• Imagine Dragons' Dan Reynolds Bares His Soul Online
• One Direction Stars React To Harry Styles Family Tragedy
• Vince Staples Releases 'Rain Come Down' Video
• Ariana Grande Manchester Concert Backstage Footage Goes Online
• Janet Jackson 'Excited To Get Back To Her Day Job'
• Camila Cabello's The Tonight Show Performance Goes Online
• Luke Bryan Debuts New Song 'Like You Say You Do'
• Queen Latifah And Jada Pinkett Smith Duet On 'Carpool Karaoke'
• Britney Spears Does Bikini Cartwheels of Joy
• Fall Out Boy Release New Track 'Champions' Featuring Post Malone
• Chance the Rapper Tweets Apology To Dr. Dre and Aftermath
• Wu-Tang Clan Stream New Track 'Don't Stop'
• Road Trip Missouri: Get Your Sips on Route 66
• Rock Reads: 45 RPM (Recollections Per Minute) The Morrell Archives Volume 3
• Root 66: Evan Michaels - Ain't No Stopping This
• Root 66: Jeffrey Halford and the Healers - Lo-fi Dreams
• On The Record: Five Alarm Funk - Sweat
• Remembering Gregg Allman - TBT 2007 Live Review
• Edge of Free's Self-Titled Debut
• TBT - Black Sabbath Rock Lollapalooza 2012
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.