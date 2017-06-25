Janet Jackson 'Excited To Get Back To Her Day Job'

Legendary producer Jimmy Jam spoke to reporters at the ASCAP Rhythm and Soul Awards and shared some great news: Janet's doing well and "excited to get back to her day job."

"She's so happy…I get FaceTime [calls] at like two in the morning, usually when I'm wrapping up in the studio," he said. "It's always just Isa, she's in the background somewhere. He's the cutest baby in the history of babies."

Jackson shares the five-month-old with soon-to-be-ex-husband Wissam Al Mana. Jimmy Jam expressed excitement for the ways motherhood will inform her music. Read more here.