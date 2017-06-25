New Politics Release 'One Of Us' Music Video

The video features recreated moments from some of these artists' most iconic music videos. Some of the most easily recognizable are the bobbing head and fish-eye lens shots, which pay tribute to Lamar's "Humble."

"Life is a weird and wild adventure. The past few years the three of us were on this insane ride that led up to writing 'One Of Us.' The song is a reminder that even through the changes, or whatever else you're going through, you shouldn't take all the amazing experiences life has to offer for granted," the band wrote. "We wanted the video 'One Of Us' to be just erratic and striking as our experiences were along the way. To do this, we included an homage to some of our favorite hip-hop videos from artists like Kanye, Kendrick Lamar & the Beastie Boys. Enjoy!" Watch the video here.