Vince Staples Releases 'Rain Come Down' Video

Lil Yachty, D.R.A.M. and other rappers have already participated in Sprite's summer ad campaign. Speaking about the collaboration, Staples said it feels good to be 'associated with a brand that's done so many great things with hip-hop," reports Billboard.

"Us making the video together is important because it just shows they also support the music," says Staples. "It's not just about them utilizing the artists for their own benefit, it's a partnership for both. And you know it's fun, they're not trying to be anything other than Sprite. They're not competing with other brands for how they're gonna market it, it's just what they stand for. They're not trying to come across as an overbearing force, they're just trying to walk in tandem with the artist and the legacy of hip-hop," he says. Read more here.