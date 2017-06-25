Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Vince Staples Releases 'Rain Come Down' Video
06-25-2017
Vince Staples

(Radio.com) Vince Staples has revealed his new music video, 'Rain Come Down," featuring Ty Dolla $ign, and a glass Sprite bottle. In the video, Staples is stranded in a desert with nothing but an empty Sprite bottle. He uses the green glass as a compass of sorts to guide him out of the sands and into a seedy diner, where he sips on an ice-cold Sprite.

Lil Yachty, D.R.A.M. and other rappers have already participated in Sprite's summer ad campaign. Speaking about the collaboration, Staples said it feels good to be 'associated with a brand that's done so many great things with hip-hop," reports Billboard.

"Us making the video together is important because it just shows they also support the music," says Staples. "It's not just about them utilizing the artists for their own benefit, it's a partnership for both. And you know it's fun, they're not trying to be anything other than Sprite. They're not competing with other brands for how they're gonna market it, it's just what they stand for. They're not trying to come across as an overbearing force, they're just trying to walk in tandem with the artist and the legacy of hip-hop," he says. Read more here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

