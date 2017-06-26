Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Ben Harper & The Innocent Criminals Announce Tour
06-26-2017
.
Ben Harper

Ben Harper & The Innocent Criminals have announced that they will be hitting the road early next month to launch their 2017 North American summer tour.

The tour is scheduled to kick off on July 6th in Apple Valley, MN at the Minnesota Zoo - Weesner Family Amphitheater and will wrap up on August 27th in Montauk, NY at The Surf Lodge.

Harper had this to say, "For myself and this band, playing live is what an instrument is for, it's what a song is for. A song is not completed until it reaches someone somewhere. Playing live gives us a chance to complete the songs each night."

Ben Harper & The Innocent Criminals Tour Dates:
July 6 Apple Valley, MN - Minnesota Zoo - Weesner Family Amphitheater
July 7 Chicago, IL Taste of Chicago
July 8 Telluride, CO The Ride Festival
July 13 Edmonton, AB, Canada Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium
July 14 Calgary, AB, Canada Calgary Stampede Coca-Cola Stage
July 16 Vancouver, BC, Canada Commodore Ballroom
July 18 Missoula, MT Big Sky Brewery
July 19 Spokane, WA Knitting Factory Concert House
July 21 Tacoma, WA Pantages Theater
July 22 Jacksonville, OR Britt Pavilion
July 24 Anchorage, AK Moose's Tooth Pub
July 28 Reno, NV Grand Sierra Resort & Casino
July 29 Napa Valley, CA Robert Mondavi Winery
August 19 Oro-Medonte, ON, Canada The Big Festival
August 20 Rochester, NY Rochester Dome-Arena
August 22 Selbyville, DE The Freeman Stage at Bayside
August 23 Port Chester, NY Capitol Theatre
August 25 New Brunswick, NJ State Theatre
August 26 Atlantic City, NJ Circus Maximus Theater at Caesars Atlantic City
August 27 Montauk, NY The Surf Lodge

