Ben Harper & The Innocent Criminals Announce Tour

The tour is scheduled to kick off on July 6th in Apple Valley, MN at the Minnesota Zoo - Weesner Family Amphitheater and will wrap up on August 27th in Montauk, NY at The Surf Lodge.

Harper had this to say, "For myself and this band, playing live is what an instrument is for, it's what a song is for. A song is not completed until it reaches someone somewhere. Playing live gives us a chance to complete the songs each night."

Ben Harper & The Innocent Criminals Tour Dates:

July 6 Apple Valley, MN - Minnesota Zoo - Weesner Family Amphitheater

July 7 Chicago, IL Taste of Chicago

July 8 Telluride, CO The Ride Festival

July 13 Edmonton, AB, Canada Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium

July 14 Calgary, AB, Canada Calgary Stampede Coca-Cola Stage

July 16 Vancouver, BC, Canada Commodore Ballroom

July 18 Missoula, MT Big Sky Brewery

July 19 Spokane, WA Knitting Factory Concert House

July 21 Tacoma, WA Pantages Theater

July 22 Jacksonville, OR Britt Pavilion

July 24 Anchorage, AK Moose's Tooth Pub

July 28 Reno, NV Grand Sierra Resort & Casino

July 29 Napa Valley, CA Robert Mondavi Winery

August 19 Oro-Medonte, ON, Canada The Big Festival

August 20 Rochester, NY Rochester Dome-Arena

August 22 Selbyville, DE The Freeman Stage at Bayside

August 23 Port Chester, NY Capitol Theatre

August 25 New Brunswick, NJ State Theatre

August 26 Atlantic City, NJ Circus Maximus Theater at Caesars Atlantic City

August 27 Montauk, NY The Surf Lodge