Brian Wilson's 'Playback' To Include Two Previously Unreleased Songs

The new 18 track collection will be entitled "Playback" and will feature both studio and live recordings, including a brand new song called "Run James Run" and a previously unreleased track called "Some Sweet Day" that was composed in the early 1990s with Andy Paley.

The album will be released in various formats including digitally, CD and a double LP vinyl version and will includes liner notes by David Wild and the front cover art will feature a previously unseen photo of Wilson taken by iconic rock photographer Robert Matheu.

Tracklisting:

1. "Love And Mercy"

2. "Surf's Up"

3. "Heroes And Villains"

4. "Melt Away"

5. "Let It Shine"

6. "Some Sweet Day" *

7. "Rio Grande"

8. "Cry"

9. "Lay Down Burden"

10. "The First Time"

11. "This Isn't Love"

12. "Soul Searchin'"

13. "Gettin' In Over My Head"

14. "The Like In I Love You"

15. "Midnight's Another Day"

16. "Colors Of The Wind"

17. "One Kind Of Love"

18. "Run James Run"