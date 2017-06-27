Kesha's 'Woman' Video Clip Leaks

The teaser was filmed on a smartphone (tweet notifications pop up throughout) and the quality is low, but fans can hear a snippet of the song and some of the visuals Kesha has planned for her next act. The artist is pictured cruising down the highway in a convertible singing about her strength.

'I do what I want/ Say what you say/ I work real hard every day," she sings. 'I'm a motherf—–' woman, baby, alright/ I don't need a man to be holding me too tight." Watch the preview here.