Liam Gallagher's Full Glastonbury Performance Streaming

Gallagher rocked a dozen songs during his early evening appearance at the event, mixing classics from his former band, Oasis, alongside material from his forthcoming solo debut, "As You Were."

Opening with a pair of Oasis classics - "Rock 'n' Roll Star" and "Morning Glory" - the singer shifted gears with his new single, "Wall Of Glass", and another pair of solo tracks before revving up the crowd again with more tunes from his former band.

Gallagher closed out the Glastonbury show with his first-ever live performance of "Don't Look Back In Anger", which he presented a cappella as the festival crowd sang along.

Currently playing dates across Europe, the rocker will release his debut solo album, "As You Were", on October 6. here.