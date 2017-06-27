Nikki Sixx Announces Unofficial Retirement From Touring

"For those of you asking, I've been playing in bands and touring the world for 40 years," shares Sixx on his social media sites. "I have no immediate tour plans unless I get a wild hair up my ass or something or somebody really inspirational comes along.

"Since I've been home, I've just been writing music non-stop, recording with other artists, taking vocal, bass and guitar lessons and focusing on photography.... Money has never been and isn't a driving force for me. Let the chips fall where they fall."

"So I guess I'm unofficially retired or maybe just expired at this time," he adds. "Nice to give 100% of my time to my wife and kids." See what projects he has planned here.