Nine Inch Nails' Twin Peaks Cameo Goes Online

Nine Inch Nails (introduced and credited as themselves) performed a new version of "She's Gone Away" and Trent Reznor's wife Mariqueen Maandig lent backing vocals. The dimly lit session is hard to see, but it's really them. Eddie Vedder also lent "Out of Sand" to the show's soundtrack.

It's the start of a potentially big summer for Nine Inch Nails--their next studio album is due out sometimes, though it's not clear when. They'll perform a handful of scheduled gigs including Chicago's Riot Festival in September. Watch NIN's cameo on Twin Peaks here.