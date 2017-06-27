Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Royal Blood Score No. 1 Debut With New Album
06-27-2017
.
Royal Blood

(hennemusic) Royal Blood's second album, "How Did We Get So Dark?", has debuted atop the UK charts. The Official Charts Company reports the follow-up to the band's smash 2014 self-titled debut enters the UK album chart at No. 1, finishing almost 22,000 in combined sales ahead of nearest rival Ed Sheeran.

The duo of bassist/singer Mike Kerr and drummer Ben Thatcher received the news just prior to taking to the Pyramid Stage at the Glastonbury festival on June 23.

"Wow. Just wow," they told OfficialCharts.com. "Can we just say, thank you so much." The pair also tweeted a short video featuring an Official Charts Company plaque to mark the achievement, adding, "This went straight to number one and to our heads. Thank you so much."

Royal Blood later stopped their hour-long performance at the UK event to share the news with fans and to toast the crowd with champagne. "How Did We Get So Dark?" was recorded in Brussels, Belgium with producer Joylon Thomas and London, UK with co-producer Tom Dalgety. See the tweets and videos here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

