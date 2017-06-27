Royal Blood Score No. 1 Debut With New Album

The duo of bassist/singer Mike Kerr and drummer Ben Thatcher received the news just prior to taking to the Pyramid Stage at the Glastonbury festival on June 23.

"Wow. Just wow," they told OfficialCharts.com. "Can we just say, thank you so much." The pair also tweeted a short video featuring an Official Charts Company plaque to mark the achievement, adding, "This went straight to number one and to our heads. Thank you so much."

Royal Blood later stopped their hour-long performance at the UK event to share the news with fans and to toast the crowd with champagne. "How Did We Get So Dark?" was recorded in Brussels, Belgium with producer Joylon Thomas and London, UK with co-producer Tom Dalgety. See the tweets and videos here.