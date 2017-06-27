|
Royal Blood Score No. 1 Debut With New Album
.
(hennemusic) Royal Blood's second album, "How Did We Get So Dark?", has debuted atop the UK charts. The Official Charts Company reports the follow-up to the band's smash 2014 self-titled debut enters the UK album chart at No. 1, finishing almost 22,000 in combined sales ahead of nearest rival Ed Sheeran. The duo of bassist/singer Mike Kerr and drummer Ben Thatcher received the news just prior to taking to the Pyramid Stage at the Glastonbury festival on June 23. "Wow. Just wow," they told OfficialCharts.com. "Can we just say, thank you so much." The pair also tweeted a short video featuring an Official Charts Company plaque to mark the achievement, adding, "This went straight to number one and to our heads. Thank you so much." Royal Blood later stopped their hour-long performance at the UK event to share the news with fans and to toast the crowd with champagne. "How Did We Get So Dark?" was recorded in Brussels, Belgium with producer Joylon Thomas and London, UK with co-producer Tom Dalgety. See the tweets and videos here.
The duo of bassist/singer Mike Kerr and drummer Ben Thatcher received the news just prior to taking to the Pyramid Stage at the Glastonbury festival on June 23.
"Wow. Just wow," they told OfficialCharts.com. "Can we just say, thank you so much." The pair also tweeted a short video featuring an Official Charts Company plaque to mark the achievement, adding, "This went straight to number one and to our heads. Thank you so much."
Royal Blood later stopped their hour-long performance at the UK event to share the news with fans and to toast the crowd with champagne. "How Did We Get So Dark?" was recorded in Brussels, Belgium with producer Joylon Thomas and London, UK with co-producer Tom Dalgety. See the tweets and videos here.
hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
• Foo Fighters Wanted Motorhead Meets Sgt Pepper For New Album
• Video From Queen and Adam Lambert Tour Kick Off Goes Online
• Royal Blood Score No. 1 Debut With New Album
• Nikki Sixx Announces Unofficial Retirement From Touring
• Brian Wilson's 'Playback' To Include Two Previously Unreleased Songs
• Liam Gallagher's Full Glastonbury Performance Streaming
• Blind Guardian Release 'Twilight Of The Gods' Live Video
• TesseracT Release 'Smile' Lyric Video
• Tommy Shaw Orchestra TV Concert Special Announced
• Nine Inch Nails' Twin Peaks Cameo Goes Online
• Nickelback's 'Feed The Machine' Debuts In Top 5 On Album Chart
• Dethklok's Brendon Small Streams New Song 'My Name Is Murder'
• Spirit's Debut Album Expanded For SACD Reissue
• U2 Play Tribute To Leonard Cohen At Toronto Show
• As Paradise Falls Release 'Dead Message' Video
• Xzibit Steps Up For Dr. Dre Over Chance the Rapper Diss
• Fitz and the Tantrums Have Fun With 'Fool' Video
• Kesha's 'Woman' Video Clip Leaks
• Jennifer Lopez Addresses 'Photoshop' Accusations
• Shawn Mendes Releases 'There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back' Video
• Joe Nichols Announces New Album 'Never Gets Old'
• Camila Cabello Sings Fan Tweets On Late Night TV
• Gorilla Dancing To Flashdance Hit 'Maniac' Goes Viral
• Beyonce And Jay Z Reportedly Take New Born Twins Home
• Deadmau5 Slams The Chainsmokers In Social Media Rant
• DJ Khaled Had To Have Rihanna For 'Wild Thoughts'
• Drake and Migos' Offset Fuel Metro Boomin's 'No Complaints'
• Britney Spears Receives 'Toxic' Video Tribute From Flight Attendants
• Adam Lambert Performs New Single Live
• Kenny Chesney Calls On Students To Create His Next Video
• Root 66: Anthony Rosano and the Conqueroos
• Road Trip Missouri: Get Your Sips on Route 66
• Rock Reads: 45 RPM (Recollections Per Minute) The Morrell Archives Volume 3
• Root 66: Evan Michaels - Ain't No Stopping This
• Root 66: Jeffrey Halford and the Healers - Lo-fi Dreams
• On The Record: Five Alarm Funk - Sweat
• Remembering Gregg Allman - TBT 2007 Live Review
• Edge of Free's Self-Titled Debut
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.