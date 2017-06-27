Shawn Mendes Releases 'There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back' Video

Shawn Mendes had the following to say, "I really wanted to make a video for this song that represents the spirit of adventure. It felt like there was no better place for that than to shoot throughout different beautiful cities and landscapes in Europe.

"The song is about following someone that you love to the world's end, and making decisions you wouldn't ever have thought you would, because of someone you're just that enamored with. We wanted to put a story together that shows this relationship between a guy and a girl and their travels together, in the purest way possible." Watch the video here.