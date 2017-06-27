Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Spirit's Debut Album Expanded For SACD Reissue
06-27-2017
.
Spirit

(Glass Onyon) Spirit's self-titled 1968 debut album is being reissued as a limited edition hybrid SACD by Audio Fidelity, which will include four bonus tracks. The label has not listed a release date but we were sent the following details:

The album spent more than six months on the Billboard album charts and received heavy airplay on underground FM radio. Their music was part of the core, essence, and heartbeat of the hippie, psychedelic, counter culture movement. The album is timeless, as fresh today as when it first appeared.

The band could play more styles than almost any other group. On Spirit they unveiled a mélange of rock, jazz, blues, folk-rock, and even a bit of classical and Indian music. The music is experimental. The vocals flow as easily as the instrumentals. Spirit struck a careful balance between disciplined studio chops, jazz improvisation, and driving rock and roll. Guitar prodigy Randy California is a clear standout, but the other band members are superb as well; John Locke's shimmering keyboards, Mark Andes' subsonic wall of bass, and Ed Cassidy's precision drumming. Big credit has to go to lead singer Jay Fergusson, whose phrasing is always just right with a wonderful spontaneous feel. The Marty Paich string arrangements are sublime.

The songs tackled unusual lyrical themes, like "Fresh Garbage" and "Mechanical World" while "Uncle Jack" showed some solid psych-pop instincts. And, it has long been debated if Led Zeppelin lifted the opening guitar lines of Spirit's "Taurus" for their own much more famous "Stairway to Heaven."

This is an essential album if ever there was one, and it would prove impossible to trace any musical time line without the inclusion of Spirit, and in particular, this body of work.

"A true touchstone to the late sixties and the music of the times."

TRACKS
Fresh-Garbage
Uncle Jjack
Mechanical World
Taurus
Girl In Your Eye
Straight Arrow
Topanga Windows
Gramophone Man
Water Woman
The Great Canyon Fire In General
Elijah

BONUS TRACKS
Veruska
Free Spirit
If I Had a Woman
Elijah (alternate take)

Produced by Lou Adler
Mastered by Steve Hoffman
SACD Authoring by Stephen Marsh at Marsh Mastering

Glass Onyon submitted this story.
It may be edited- Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

Spirit Music, DVDs, Books and more

Spirit T-shirts and Posters

More Spirit News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Spirit's Debut Album Expanded For SACD Reissue

U2's The Edge Les Paul Spirit Award Ceremony Goes Online

Gorillaz Giving Fans Chance To Visit Real 'Spirit House'

Nirvana's 'Smells Like Teen Spirit' Sparks Funny Reaction From Kids

Kansas Release 'Rhythm In The Spirit' Video

Nightwish Release 'Vehicle Of Spirit' Trailer

Miranda Lambert To Receive ACM Merle Haggard Spirit Award

Nightwish Announce 'Vehicle Of Spirit' DVD

Nirvana's Smell Like Teen Spirit Gets Nerd Makeover

Dave Mustaine Presented Triple H With Spirit Of Lemmy Award


More Stories for Spirit

Spirit Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Sammy Hagar Shares His Van Halen Reunion Vision- Foo Fighters Wanted Motorhead Meets Sgt Pepper For New Album- Queen and Adam Lambert Tour Kick Off Video- more

AC/DC's Angus Young And Guns N' Roses Do Surprise Jam- Foo Fighters Glastonbury Performance Streaming Online- Queen and Adam Lambert Rock Classic Song On Jimmy Kimmel- more

Van Halen Icon Wants Reunion But Not The Drama- Tedeschi Trucks Band Star Suffers Massive Heart Attack- Black Sabbath Announce Limited Edition Box Set- Foo Fighters- more

Page Too:
Migos' Altercation With Joe Budden Video Goes Online- Xzibit Steps Up For Dr. Dre Over Chance the Rapper Diss- Fitz and the Tantrums Have Fun With 'Fool' Video- more

Deadmau5 Slams The Chainsmokers In Social Media Rant- DJ Khaled Had To Have Rihanna For 'Wild Thoughts'- Drake and Migos' Offset Fuel Metro Boomin's 'No Complaints'- more

Dierks Bentley's 3-Year-Old Son Injured On Tour- Bruno Mars Shares Prince Tribute Rehearsal Footage- Dr. Luke And Kesha's Mother Address Defamation Case Dismissal- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Sammy Hagar Shares His Van Halen Reunion Vision

Foo Fighters Wanted Motorhead Meets Sgt Pepper For New Album

Video From Queen and Adam Lambert Tour Kick Off Goes Online

Royal Blood Score No. 1 Debut With New Album

Nikki Sixx Announces Unofficial Retirement From Touring

Brian Wilson's 'Playback' To Include Two Previously Unreleased Songs

Liam Gallagher's Full Glastonbury Performance Streaming

Blind Guardian Release 'Twilight Of The Gods' Live Video

TesseracT Release 'Smile' Lyric Video

Tommy Shaw Orchestra TV Concert Special Announced

Nine Inch Nails' Twin Peaks Cameo Goes Online

Nickelback's 'Feed The Machine' Debuts In Top 5 On Album Chart

Dethklok's Brendon Small Streams New Song 'My Name Is Murder'

Spirit's Debut Album Expanded For SACD Reissue

U2 Play Tribute To Leonard Cohen At Toronto Show

As Paradise Falls Release 'Dead Message' Video

• more

Page Too News Stories
Migos' Altercation With Joe Budden Video Goes Online

Xzibit Steps Up For Dr. Dre Over Chance the Rapper Diss

Fitz and the Tantrums Have Fun With 'Fool' Video

Kesha's 'Woman' Video Clip Leaks

Jennifer Lopez Addresses 'Photoshop' Accusations

Shawn Mendes Releases 'There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back' Video

Joe Nichols Announces New Album 'Never Gets Old'

Camila Cabello Sings Fan Tweets On Late Night TV

Gorilla Dancing To Flashdance Hit 'Maniac' Goes Viral

Beyonce And Jay Z Reportedly Take New Born Twins Home

Deadmau5 Slams The Chainsmokers In Social Media Rant

DJ Khaled Had To Have Rihanna For 'Wild Thoughts'

Drake and Migos' Offset Fuel Metro Boomin's 'No Complaints'

Britney Spears Receives 'Toxic' Video Tribute From Flight Attendants

Adam Lambert Performs New Single Live

Kenny Chesney Calls On Students To Create His Next Video

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Messa - Belfry

Root 66: Anthony Rosano and the Conqueroos

Road Trip Missouri: Get Your Sips on Route 66

Rock Reads: 45 RPM (Recollections Per Minute) The Morrell Archives Volume 3

The Fatal Pursuit - Sinful

Root 66: Evan Michaels - Ain't No Stopping This

TBT: Van Halen

Root 66: Jeffrey Halford and the Healers - Lo-fi Dreams

MesAlfie - Hey, Super

On The Record: Five Alarm Funk - Sweat

Remembering Gregg Allman - TBT 2007 Live Review

MorleyView Kelley Ryan

Saint Motel - Arrival

Edge of Free's Self-Titled Debut

Little Steven - Soulfire

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.