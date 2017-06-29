Accept Release 'The Rise Of Chaos' Video

Wolf Hoffmann explained the concept behind the song, "The Rise Of Chaos is something I have been thinking about often. Wherever we go - there is some hidden as well as some visible destruction and it kind of changes the world we know.

"What was there today - can be gone tomorrow and it's somehow irritating, because it happens on so many levels and no one knows what comes next. The cover portrays our last stage set-up - but now clearly 'destroyed' - like after a catastrophe." Watch the video here.