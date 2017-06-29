|
Arcade Fire Reveal Track Details For New Album 'Everything Now'
.
(Radio.com) In typical Arcade Fire fashion, the band teased the tracklist for their upcoming album "Everything Now" earlier this month in a series of anagrams on Twitter. On Tuesday (June 28), the band revealed the full list of tracks in a video that brings the band's cover to life. The band's third single, "Signs of Life" will come out June 30, while the complete album will arrive July 28. Tracklisting: 1. Everything Now (continued) 2. Everything Now 3. Signs of Life 4. Creature Comfort 5. Peter Pan 6. Chemistry 7. Infinite Content 8. Infinite Content 9. Electric Blue 10. Good God Damn 11. Put Your Money on Me 12. We Don't Deserve Love 13. Everything Now (continued). Watch the video here.
Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
