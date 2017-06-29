Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Black Sabbath Farewell Concert Film Hitting Theaters
06-29-2017
.
Black Sabbath

(hennemusic) "The End Of The End", a film documenting Black Sabbath's final farewell concert in their hometown of Birmingham, UK, will debut in cinemas worldwide for one night only on September 28.

The February 4, 2017 show at the city's Genting Arena marked the 81st and final date of the groundbreaking metal band's farewell tour, wrapping up a year-long global trek to wind down a legendary career that spanned five decades.

"To bring it all back home after all these years was pretty special," says the group. "It was so hard to say goodbye to the fans, who've been incredibly loyal to us through the years. We never dreamed in the early days that we'd be here 49 years later doing our last show on our home turf."

Directed by Dick Carruthers (Led Zeppelin, Rolling Stones, Aerosmith, Oasis), "The End Of The End" combines the last concert by Ozzy Osbourne, Tony Iommi and Geezer Butler - original drummer Bill Ward sat out two reunion tours due to contractual issues - with studio footage of unique and exclusive performances of some of their favourite songs not played on the tour.

The September 28 screening will present a specially-edited version of the concert film ahead of its official release later this year. Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

Black Sabbath Music, DVDs, Books and more

Black Sabbath T-shirts and Posters

More Black Sabbath News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Black Sabbath Farewell Concert Film Hitting Theaters

Black Sabbath May Not Really Be Over Hints Iommi

Black Sabbath Announce Limited Edition Box Set

Black Sabbath To Receive 2017 Golden Gods Honor

Black Sabbath Plan Final Shows Documentary, Possible Live Album

Black Sabbath Planned To Record Blues Album

Black Sabbath Confirm 'The End' Of The Band

Black Sabbath Almost Top Hot Tour Chart With Farewell Shows

Ex-Black Sabbath Star Explains Why He Didn't Return To Band

Black Sabbath Not Really Over Despite Farewell Tour?


More Stories for Black Sabbath

Black Sabbath Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Slipknot's Corey Taylor Zings Nickelback Singer- KISS Stars Ace Frehley And Gene Simmons Collaborate On New Songs- Queen And Adam Lambert 'VR Are The Champions'- more

Black Sabbath May Not Really Be Over Hints Iommi- Led Zeppelin's Jimmy Page Receives Apology From Pop Star- Rush Stars Receive Unusual Hometown Honor- Tool- more

Sammy Hagar Shares His Van Halen Reunion Vision- Foo Fighters Wanted Motorhead Meets Sgt Pepper For New Album- Queen and Adam Lambert Tour Kick Off Video- more

Page Too:
Prince Estate In Legal Battle With Universal Music- Public Memorial For Mobb Deep Rapper Prodigy Today- Kendrick Lamar Releases 'Element' Video- Future And Chris Brown- more

Chris Brown Gets Into Altercation With Migos- Lil Kim Allegedly A Person Of Interest In Robbery- The Chainsmokers Get Sentimental With 'Young' Lyric Video- Lorde- more

Migos' Altercation With Joe Budden Video Goes Online- Xzibit Steps Up For Dr. Dre Over Chance the Rapper Diss- Fitz and the Tantrums Have Fun With 'Fool' Video- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Slipknot's Corey Taylor Zings Nickelback's Chad Kroeger

KISS Stars Ace Frehley And Gene Simmons Collaborate On New Songs

Queen And Adam Lambert Preview 'VR Are The Champions'

Billy Idol and Steve Jones To Unplug At Johnny Ramone Tribute Event

Black Sabbath Farewell Concert Film Hitting Theaters

Chris Cornell's Widow Says She Missed Signs Of Addiction

Michael Schenker Making Album With Former MSG Singers

The Killers Release New Video For 'The Man'

Arcade Fire Reveal Track Details For New Album 'Everything Now'

Sammy Hagar In The Studio For Classic Albums Anniversaries

Tom Petty And The Heartbreakers Kick Off Anniversary Tour Tonight

Accept Release 'The Rise Of Chaos' Video

Shelved Jan & Dean Album To Finally Be Released After 50 Years

Tank Reveal Identity Of Their New Lead Singer

RadioBlack Release 'Thread (I Am)' Music Video

Black Sabbath May Not Really Be Over Hints Iommi

• more

Page Too News Stories
Prince Estate In Legal Battle With Universal Music

Public Memorial For Mobb Deep Rapper Prodigy Today

Kendrick Lamar Releases 'Element' Video

Future And Chris Brown's PIE Video Goes Online

DJ Khaled Recruits Nas and Travis Scott for 'It's Secured' Video

Haim Television Performance Of New Single Goes Online

Shakira Announces El Dorado World Tour

Soul Man Sam Moore Fuels Warrior Games With New Anthem

Calvin Harris 'Feels' Video With Katy Perry, Pharrell, Big Sean

Desiigner And Gucci Mane Release New Track 'Life'

Vince Staples And Damon Albarn Perform 'Love Can Be' On TV

Chris Brown Gets Into Altercation With Migos

Lil Kim Allegedly A Person Of Interest In Robbery

The Chainsmokers Get Sentimental With 'Young' Lyric Video

Lorde Thanks Fans For Making 'Melodrama' No. 1

Bruno Mars And David Guetta Reveal 'Versace on The Floor' Remix

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Root 66: MandolinMan - Unfolding the Roots

Messa - Belfry

Root 66: Anthony Rosano and the Conqueroos

Road Trip Missouri: Get Your Sips on Route 66

Rock Reads: 45 RPM (Recollections Per Minute) The Morrell Archives Volume 3

The Fatal Pursuit - Sinful

Root 66: Evan Michaels - Ain't No Stopping This

TBT: Van Halen

Root 66: Jeffrey Halford and the Healers - Lo-fi Dreams

MesAlfie - Hey, Super

On The Record: Five Alarm Funk - Sweat

Remembering Gregg Allman - TBT 2007 Live Review

MorleyView Kelley Ryan

Saint Motel - Arrival

Edge of Free's Self-Titled Debut

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.