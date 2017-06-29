Black Sabbath Farewell Concert Film Hitting Theaters

The February 4, 2017 show at the city's Genting Arena marked the 81st and final date of the groundbreaking metal band's farewell tour, wrapping up a year-long global trek to wind down a legendary career that spanned five decades.

"To bring it all back home after all these years was pretty special," says the group. "It was so hard to say goodbye to the fans, who've been incredibly loyal to us through the years. We never dreamed in the early days that we'd be here 49 years later doing our last show on our home turf."

Directed by Dick Carruthers (Led Zeppelin, Rolling Stones, Aerosmith, Oasis), "The End Of The End" combines the last concert by Ozzy Osbourne, Tony Iommi and Geezer Butler - original drummer Bill Ward sat out two reunion tours due to contractual issues - with studio footage of unique and exclusive performances of some of their favourite songs not played on the tour.

The September 28 screening will present a specially-edited version of the concert film ahead of its official release later this year. Read more here.