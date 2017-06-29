Michael Schenker Making Album With Former MSG Singers

The album will be released next spring under Schenker's new worldwide deal with Nuclear Blast Records and is being produced by Michael Voss. Aside from the former MSG vocalists, the album will feature Temple Of Rock singer Doogie White.

Michael shared his excitement, "I am very happy to have signed with Nuclear Blast Records and I am looking forward to releasing a killer Michael Schenker Fest studio album in the spring of 2018.

"The album will bring together past and present in the form of 3 original M.S.G. singers - Gary Barden, Graham Bonnet & Robin McAuley - and the current Michael Schenker's Temple Of Rock vocalist Doogie White (ex-Rainbow). Keep on rockin'!"

Fans can also catch the Michael Schenker Fest on tour into next year. Things start off next month with shows in Europe, Japan and the UK and next March it will cross the pond for a North American tour. tours scheduled. One will take place in will be playing several shows this year, including four UK show dates in London, Sheffield, Manchester and Hull.

Michael Schenker Fest - 2017 Dates

Featuring 3 original M.S.G singers: Gary Barden, Graham Bonnet and Robin McAuley

15th Jul (DE) - Balingen, Bang Your Head!!! Festival

15th Oct (JPN) - Tokyo, Loud Park Festival

25th Oct (DE) - Offenbach, Capitol

27th Oct (ES) - Santander, Escenario Santander

28th Oct (ES) - Pamplona, Auditorio de Burlada

29th Oct (ES) - Barcelona, Razzmatazz

31st Oct (NL) - Zoetermeer, De Boerderij

02nd Nov (UK) - London, o2 Shepherd's Bush Empire

03rd Nov (UK) - Sheffield, o2 Academy

04th Nov (UK) - Manchester, o2 Ritz

05th Nov (UK) - Hull, City Hall

Michael Schenker Fest - 2018 Dates

Featuring 3 original M.S.G. singers: Gary Barden, Graham Bonnet and Robin McAuley plus Doogie White (ex-Rainbow, Michael Schenker's Temple Of Rock)

6th Mar (USA) - Silver Springs, MD, The Fillmore

7th Mar (USA) - Pittsburgh, PA, Carnegie Music Hall

9th Mar (USA) - Boston, MA, Berklee Performance Center

10th Mar (USA) - New York, NY, Irving Plaza

11th Mar (USA) - Philadelphia, PA, Theatre of Living Arts

12th Mar (CAN) - Montreal, QC, Club Soda

14th Mar (USA) - Detroit, MI, Royal Oak Music Theatre

16th Mar (USA)- Cleveland, OH, Agora Theatre

17th Mar (USA) - Chicago, IL, Concord Music Hall

18th Mar (USA) - Milwaukee, WI, Pabst Theater

19th Mar (USA) - Minneapolis, MN, Cabooze

22nd Mar (USA) - Seattle, WA, Neptune Theatre

24th Mar (USA) - San Jose, CA, Events Center

25th Mar (USA) - Anaheim, CA, The Grove

26th Mar (USA) - Phoenix, AZ, Marquee Theatre

27th Mar (USA) - Las Vegas, NV, House of Blues

29th Mar (USA) - Denver, CO, Cervantes Ballroom

31st Mar (USA) - San Antonio, TX, Vibes Event Center

1st Apr (USA) - Dallas, TX, Bomb Factory

3rd Apr (USA) - Tampa, FL, The Ritz