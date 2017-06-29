Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Michael Schenker Making Album With Former MSG Singers
06-29-2017
.
Michael Schenker

Guitar icon Michael Schenker has announced that he is making a new studio album under the Michael Schenker Fest banner, which like the shows of the same name will feature the original three MSG singers Gary Barden, Graham Bonnet and Robin McAuley.

The album will be released next spring under Schenker's new worldwide deal with Nuclear Blast Records and is being produced by Michael Voss. Aside from the former MSG vocalists, the album will feature Temple Of Rock singer Doogie White.

Michael shared his excitement, "I am very happy to have signed with Nuclear Blast Records and I am looking forward to releasing a killer Michael Schenker Fest studio album in the spring of 2018.

"The album will bring together past and present in the form of 3 original M.S.G. singers - Gary Barden, Graham Bonnet & Robin McAuley - and the current Michael Schenker's Temple Of Rock vocalist Doogie White (ex-Rainbow). Keep on rockin'!"

Fans can also catch the Michael Schenker Fest on tour into next year. Things start off next month with shows in Europe, Japan and the UK and next March it will cross the pond for a North American tour. tours scheduled. One will take place in will be playing several shows this year, including four UK show dates in London, Sheffield, Manchester and Hull.

Michael Schenker Fest - 2017 Dates
Featuring 3 original M.S.G singers: Gary Barden, Graham Bonnet and Robin McAuley

15th Jul (DE) - Balingen, Bang Your Head!!! Festival
15th Oct (JPN) - Tokyo, Loud Park Festival
25th Oct (DE) - Offenbach, Capitol
27th Oct (ES) - Santander, Escenario Santander
28th Oct (ES) - Pamplona, Auditorio de Burlada
29th Oct (ES) - Barcelona, Razzmatazz
31st Oct (NL) - Zoetermeer, De Boerderij
02nd Nov (UK) - London, o2 Shepherd's Bush Empire
03rd Nov (UK) - Sheffield, o2 Academy
04th Nov (UK) - Manchester, o2 Ritz
05th Nov (UK) - Hull, City Hall

Michael Schenker Fest - 2018 Dates
Featuring 3 original M.S.G. singers: Gary Barden, Graham Bonnet and Robin McAuley plus Doogie White (ex-Rainbow, Michael Schenker's Temple Of Rock)
6th Mar (USA) - Silver Springs, MD, The Fillmore
7th Mar (USA) - Pittsburgh, PA, Carnegie Music Hall
9th Mar (USA) - Boston, MA, Berklee Performance Center
10th Mar (USA) - New York, NY, Irving Plaza
11th Mar (USA) - Philadelphia, PA, Theatre of Living Arts
12th Mar (CAN) - Montreal, QC, Club Soda
14th Mar (USA) - Detroit, MI, Royal Oak Music Theatre
16th Mar (USA)- Cleveland, OH, Agora Theatre
17th Mar (USA) - Chicago, IL, Concord Music Hall
18th Mar (USA) - Milwaukee, WI, Pabst Theater
19th Mar (USA) - Minneapolis, MN, Cabooze
22nd Mar (USA) - Seattle, WA, Neptune Theatre
24th Mar (USA) - San Jose, CA, Events Center
25th Mar (USA) - Anaheim, CA, The Grove
26th Mar (USA) - Phoenix, AZ, Marquee Theatre
27th Mar (USA) - Las Vegas, NV, House of Blues
29th Mar (USA) - Denver, CO, Cervantes Ballroom
31st Mar (USA) - San Antonio, TX, Vibes Event Center
1st Apr (USA) - Dallas, TX, Bomb Factory
3rd Apr (USA) - Tampa, FL, The Ritz

advertisement

Michael Schenker Music, DVDs, Books and more

Michael Schenker T-shirts and Posters

More Michael Schenker News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Michael Schenker Making Album With Former MSG Singers

Michael Schenker Announces Shows With Former Singers

Michael Schenker Fest Live Release Features Former MSG Singers

Michael Schenker Slams The Scorpions

Michael Schenker Sounds Off On Scorpions Star And Brother Rudolf

Michael Schenker's Temple Of Rock Announce On A Mission DVD

Michael Schenker To Reunite With Former MSG Singers At Festival

Michael Schenker Slams The Scorpions

Michael Schenker's Temple Of Rock Release 'Communion' Video

Michael Schenker Group Singer Killed In Traffic Accident


More Stories for Michael Schenker

Michael Schenker Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Slipknot's Corey Taylor Zings Nickelback Singer- KISS Stars Ace Frehley And Gene Simmons Collaborate On New Songs- Queen And Adam Lambert 'VR Are The Champions'- more

Black Sabbath May Not Really Be Over Hints Iommi- Led Zeppelin's Jimmy Page Receives Apology From Pop Star- Rush Stars Receive Unusual Hometown Honor- Tool- more

Sammy Hagar Shares His Van Halen Reunion Vision- Foo Fighters Wanted Motorhead Meets Sgt Pepper For New Album- Queen and Adam Lambert Tour Kick Off Video- more

Page Too:
Prince Estate In Legal Battle With Universal Music- Public Memorial For Mobb Deep Rapper Prodigy Today- Kendrick Lamar Releases 'Element' Video- Future And Chris Brown- more

Chris Brown Gets Into Altercation With Migos- Lil Kim Allegedly A Person Of Interest In Robbery- The Chainsmokers Get Sentimental With 'Young' Lyric Video- Lorde- more

Migos' Altercation With Joe Budden Video Goes Online- Xzibit Steps Up For Dr. Dre Over Chance the Rapper Diss- Fitz and the Tantrums Have Fun With 'Fool' Video- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Slipknot's Corey Taylor Zings Nickelback's Chad Kroeger

KISS Stars Ace Frehley And Gene Simmons Collaborate On New Songs

Queen And Adam Lambert Preview 'VR Are The Champions'

Billy Idol and Steve Jones To Unplug At Johnny Ramone Tribute Event

Black Sabbath Farewell Concert Film Hitting Theaters

Chris Cornell's Widow Says She Missed Signs Of Addiction

Michael Schenker Making Album With Former MSG Singers

The Killers Release New Video For 'The Man'

Arcade Fire Reveal Track Details For New Album 'Everything Now'

Sammy Hagar In The Studio For Classic Albums Anniversaries

Tom Petty And The Heartbreakers Kick Off Anniversary Tour Tonight

Accept Release 'The Rise Of Chaos' Video

Shelved Jan & Dean Album To Finally Be Released After 50 Years

Tank Reveal Identity Of Their New Lead Singer

RadioBlack Release 'Thread (I Am)' Music Video

Black Sabbath May Not Really Be Over Hints Iommi

• more

Page Too News Stories
Prince Estate In Legal Battle With Universal Music

Public Memorial For Mobb Deep Rapper Prodigy Today

Kendrick Lamar Releases 'Element' Video

Future And Chris Brown's PIE Video Goes Online

DJ Khaled Recruits Nas and Travis Scott for 'It's Secured' Video

Haim Television Performance Of New Single Goes Online

Shakira Announces El Dorado World Tour

Soul Man Sam Moore Fuels Warrior Games With New Anthem

Calvin Harris 'Feels' Video With Katy Perry, Pharrell, Big Sean

Desiigner And Gucci Mane Release New Track 'Life'

Vince Staples And Damon Albarn Perform 'Love Can Be' On TV

Chris Brown Gets Into Altercation With Migos

Lil Kim Allegedly A Person Of Interest In Robbery

The Chainsmokers Get Sentimental With 'Young' Lyric Video

Lorde Thanks Fans For Making 'Melodrama' No. 1

Bruno Mars And David Guetta Reveal 'Versace on The Floor' Remix

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Root 66: MandolinMan - Unfolding the Roots

Messa - Belfry

Root 66: Anthony Rosano and the Conqueroos

Road Trip Missouri: Get Your Sips on Route 66

Rock Reads: 45 RPM (Recollections Per Minute) The Morrell Archives Volume 3

The Fatal Pursuit - Sinful

Root 66: Evan Michaels - Ain't No Stopping This

TBT: Van Halen

Root 66: Jeffrey Halford and the Healers - Lo-fi Dreams

MesAlfie - Hey, Super

On The Record: Five Alarm Funk - Sweat

Remembering Gregg Allman - TBT 2007 Live Review

MorleyView Kelley Ryan

Saint Motel - Arrival

Edge of Free's Self-Titled Debut

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.