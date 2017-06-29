|
Michael Schenker Making Album With Former MSG Singers
.
Guitar icon Michael Schenker has announced that he is making a new studio album under the Michael Schenker Fest banner, which like the shows of the same name will feature the original three MSG singers Gary Barden, Graham Bonnet and Robin McAuley. The album will be released next spring under Schenker's new worldwide deal with Nuclear Blast Records and is being produced by Michael Voss. Aside from the former MSG vocalists, the album will feature Temple Of Rock singer Doogie White. Michael shared his excitement, "I am very happy to have signed with Nuclear Blast Records and I am looking forward to releasing a killer Michael Schenker Fest studio album in the spring of 2018. "The album will bring together past and present in the form of 3 original M.S.G. singers - Gary Barden, Graham Bonnet & Robin McAuley - and the current Michael Schenker's Temple Of Rock vocalist Doogie White (ex-Rainbow). Keep on rockin'!" Fans can also catch the Michael Schenker Fest on tour into next year. Things start off next month with shows in Europe, Japan and the UK and next March it will cross the pond for a North American tour. tours scheduled. One will take place in will be playing several shows this year, including four UK show dates in London, Sheffield, Manchester and Hull. Michael Schenker Fest - 2017 Dates 15th Jul (DE) - Balingen, Bang Your Head!!! Festival Michael Schenker Fest - 2018 Dates
The album will be released next spring under Schenker's new worldwide deal with Nuclear Blast Records and is being produced by Michael Voss. Aside from the former MSG vocalists, the album will feature Temple Of Rock singer Doogie White.
Michael shared his excitement, "I am very happy to have signed with Nuclear Blast Records and I am looking forward to releasing a killer Michael Schenker Fest studio album in the spring of 2018.
"The album will bring together past and present in the form of 3 original M.S.G. singers - Gary Barden, Graham Bonnet & Robin McAuley - and the current Michael Schenker's Temple Of Rock vocalist Doogie White (ex-Rainbow). Keep on rockin'!"
Fans can also catch the Michael Schenker Fest on tour into next year. Things start off next month with shows in Europe, Japan and the UK and next March it will cross the pond for a North American tour. tours scheduled. One will take place in will be playing several shows this year, including four UK show dates in London, Sheffield, Manchester and Hull.
Michael Schenker Fest - 2017 Dates
15th Jul (DE) - Balingen, Bang Your Head!!! Festival
Michael Schenker Fest - 2018 Dates
• KISS Stars Ace Frehley And Gene Simmons Collaborate On New Songs
• Queen And Adam Lambert Preview 'VR Are The Champions'
• Billy Idol and Steve Jones To Unplug At Johnny Ramone Tribute Event
• Black Sabbath Farewell Concert Film Hitting Theaters
• Chris Cornell's Widow Says She Missed Signs Of Addiction
• Michael Schenker Making Album With Former MSG Singers
• The Killers Release New Video For 'The Man'
• Arcade Fire Reveal Track Details For New Album 'Everything Now'
• Sammy Hagar In The Studio For Classic Albums Anniversaries
• Tom Petty And The Heartbreakers Kick Off Anniversary Tour Tonight
• Accept Release 'The Rise Of Chaos' Video
• Shelved Jan & Dean Album To Finally Be Released After 50 Years
• Tank Reveal Identity Of Their New Lead Singer
• RadioBlack Release 'Thread (I Am)' Music Video
• Black Sabbath May Not Really Be Over Hints Iommi
• Public Memorial For Mobb Deep Rapper Prodigy Today
• Kendrick Lamar Releases 'Element' Video
• Future And Chris Brown's PIE Video Goes Online
• DJ Khaled Recruits Nas and Travis Scott for 'It's Secured' Video
• Haim Television Performance Of New Single Goes Online
• Shakira Announces El Dorado World Tour
• Soul Man Sam Moore Fuels Warrior Games With New Anthem
• Calvin Harris 'Feels' Video With Katy Perry, Pharrell, Big Sean
• Desiigner And Gucci Mane Release New Track 'Life'
• Vince Staples And Damon Albarn Perform 'Love Can Be' On TV
• Chris Brown Gets Into Altercation With Migos
• Lil Kim Allegedly A Person Of Interest In Robbery
• The Chainsmokers Get Sentimental With 'Young' Lyric Video
• Lorde Thanks Fans For Making 'Melodrama' No. 1
• Bruno Mars And David Guetta Reveal 'Versace on The Floor' Remix
• Root 66: MandolinMan - Unfolding the Roots
• Root 66: Anthony Rosano and the Conqueroos
• Road Trip Missouri: Get Your Sips on Route 66
• Rock Reads: 45 RPM (Recollections Per Minute) The Morrell Archives Volume 3
• Root 66: Evan Michaels - Ain't No Stopping This
• Root 66: Jeffrey Halford and the Healers - Lo-fi Dreams
• On The Record: Five Alarm Funk - Sweat
• Remembering Gregg Allman - TBT 2007 Live Review
• Edge of Free's Self-Titled Debut
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.