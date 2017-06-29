Public Memorial For Mobb Deep Rapper Prodigy Today

Fans can pay their respects between 2 and 5 p.m. Artists like Lil Kim expressed their grief at the 2017 BET Awards Sunday night, while high-profile rappers performed their favorite Prodigy verse on a tribute show.

Em rapped 1995's 'Survival of the Fittest" while Kendrick Lamar did a verse from Prodigy's 2000 solo track 'Genesis," reports Rolling Stone. "I just want to say rest in peace to Prodigy," Em said. 'We love you homie. Hip-hop loves you. You will forever be missed." Read more here.