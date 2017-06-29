|
Public Memorial For Mobb Deep Rapper Prodigy Today
.
(Radio.com) The death of rapper (and Mobb Deep star) Prodigy has inspired tributes from across the hip-hop world. A public memorial will take place today (June 29th) at the Frank E. Campbell Funeral Chapel in New York City. Fans can pay their respects between 2 and 5 p.m. Artists like Lil Kim expressed their grief at the 2017 BET Awards Sunday night, while high-profile rappers performed their favorite Prodigy verse on a tribute show. Em rapped 1995's 'Survival of the Fittest" while Kendrick Lamar did a verse from Prodigy's 2000 solo track 'Genesis," reports Rolling Stone. "I just want to say rest in peace to Prodigy," Em said. 'We love you homie. Hip-hop loves you. You will forever be missed." Read more here.
Fans can pay their respects between 2 and 5 p.m. Artists like Lil Kim expressed their grief at the 2017 BET Awards Sunday night, while high-profile rappers performed their favorite Prodigy verse on a tribute show.
Em rapped 1995's 'Survival of the Fittest" while Kendrick Lamar did a verse from Prodigy's 2000 solo track 'Genesis," reports Rolling Stone. "I just want to say rest in peace to Prodigy," Em said. 'We love you homie. Hip-hop loves you. You will forever be missed." Read more here.
Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
• KISS Stars Ace Frehley And Gene Simmons Collaborate On New Songs
• Queen And Adam Lambert Preview 'VR Are The Champions'
• Billy Idol and Steve Jones To Unplug At Johnny Ramone Tribute Event
• Black Sabbath Farewell Concert Film Hitting Theaters
• Chris Cornell's Widow Says She Missed Signs Of Addiction
• Michael Schenker Making Album With Former MSG Singers
• The Killers Release New Video For 'The Man'
• Arcade Fire Reveal Track Details For New Album 'Everything Now'
• Sammy Hagar In The Studio For Classic Albums Anniversaries
• Tom Petty And The Heartbreakers Kick Off Anniversary Tour Tonight
• Accept Release 'The Rise Of Chaos' Video
• Shelved Jan & Dean Album To Finally Be Released After 50 Years
• Tank Reveal Identity Of Their New Lead Singer
• RadioBlack Release 'Thread (I Am)' Music Video
• Black Sabbath May Not Really Be Over Hints Iommi
• Public Memorial For Mobb Deep Rapper Prodigy Today
• Kendrick Lamar Releases 'Element' Video
• Future And Chris Brown's PIE Video Goes Online
• DJ Khaled Recruits Nas and Travis Scott for 'It's Secured' Video
• Haim Television Performance Of New Single Goes Online
• Shakira Announces El Dorado World Tour
• Soul Man Sam Moore Fuels Warrior Games With New Anthem
• Calvin Harris 'Feels' Video With Katy Perry, Pharrell, Big Sean
• Desiigner And Gucci Mane Release New Track 'Life'
• Vince Staples And Damon Albarn Perform 'Love Can Be' On TV
• Chris Brown Gets Into Altercation With Migos
• Lil Kim Allegedly A Person Of Interest In Robbery
• The Chainsmokers Get Sentimental With 'Young' Lyric Video
• Lorde Thanks Fans For Making 'Melodrama' No. 1
• Bruno Mars And David Guetta Reveal 'Versace on The Floor' Remix
• Root 66: MandolinMan - Unfolding the Roots
• Root 66: Anthony Rosano and the Conqueroos
• Road Trip Missouri: Get Your Sips on Route 66
• Rock Reads: 45 RPM (Recollections Per Minute) The Morrell Archives Volume 3
• Root 66: Evan Michaels - Ain't No Stopping This
• Root 66: Jeffrey Halford and the Healers - Lo-fi Dreams
• On The Record: Five Alarm Funk - Sweat
• Remembering Gregg Allman - TBT 2007 Live Review
• Edge of Free's Self-Titled Debut
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.