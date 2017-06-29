|
RadioBlack Release 'Thread (I Am)' Music Video
.
RadioBlack have released a brand new music video for their track "Thread (I Am)". The song comes from their recently released self-titled debut album. The band had the following to say about the new clip, "We shot the 'Thread' video in just a couple of hours. We wanted to find a way to capture the energy that drives our live show and we thought this video was a good opportunity to do that. "Sometimes in a video shoot setting you can lose some of that energy and intensity, so when we started the shoot we decided to just lay it all out there the way we do live. I think that came across." Watch it here.
