|
Sammy Hagar In The Studio For Classic Albums Anniversaries
.
A new episode of the syndicated radio show In The Studio with Redbeard: The Stories Behind History's Greatest Rock Bands centers on Red Rocker Sammy Hagar on the 35th anniversary of his album "Three Lock Box" and the 30th anniversary of the Van Halen era solo album "I Never Said Goodbye". The show sent over the following details: After years of struggle as the downcard rock palooka who could take a punch and never go down, Sammy Hagar answered the bell in the Eighties and came out swinging. In 1982 Hagar scored a technical knockout with his first mainstream hit "Your Love Is Driving Me Crazy" from his seventh solo album Three Lock Box. By 1987, coming off the hugely successful VOA album with the highway anthem "I Can't Drive 55", the newly installed Van Halen lead singer would score his highest charting solo album ever I Never Said Goodbye with the powerful # 1 rock ballad "Give to Live". Hagar shares with IN THE STUDIO producer and host Redbeard how he managed to satisfy his solo artist commitments while joining the biggest band in the land. Sammy Hagar, "Everybody remembers the I Never Said Goodbye album that I made with Eddie (Van Halen) playing bass, right after 5150. Royalties off Van Halen records went to Geffen. I sold 5 million records for the guy (David Geffen) on three records. He wasn't about to let one of his biggest artists just go…not anyone would do that." Stream the episode here.
After years of struggle as the downcard rock palooka who could take a punch and never go down, Sammy Hagar answered the bell in the Eighties and came out swinging. In 1982 Hagar scored a technical knockout with his first mainstream hit "Your Love Is Driving Me Crazy" from his seventh solo album Three Lock Box. By 1987, coming off the hugely successful VOA album with the highway anthem "I Can't Drive 55", the newly installed Van Halen lead singer would score his highest charting solo album ever I Never Said Goodbye with the powerful # 1 rock ballad "Give to Live". Hagar shares with IN THE STUDIO producer and host Redbeard how he managed to satisfy his solo artist commitments while joining the biggest band in the land.
Sammy Hagar, "Everybody remembers the I Never Said Goodbye album that I made with Eddie (Van Halen) playing bass, right after 5150. Royalties off Van Halen records went to Geffen. I sold 5 million records for the guy (David Geffen) on three records. He wasn't about to let one of his biggest artists just go…not anyone would do that." Stream the episode here.
• KISS Stars Ace Frehley And Gene Simmons Collaborate On New Songs
• Queen And Adam Lambert Preview 'VR Are The Champions'
• Billy Idol and Steve Jones To Unplug At Johnny Ramone Tribute Event
• Black Sabbath Farewell Concert Film Hitting Theaters
• Chris Cornell's Widow Says She Missed Signs Of Addiction
• Michael Schenker Making Album With Former MSG Singers
• The Killers Release New Video For 'The Man'
• Arcade Fire Reveal Track Details For New Album 'Everything Now'
• Sammy Hagar In The Studio For Classic Albums Anniversaries
• Tom Petty And The Heartbreakers Kick Off Anniversary Tour Tonight
• Accept Release 'The Rise Of Chaos' Video
• Shelved Jan & Dean Album To Finally Be Released After 50 Years
• Tank Reveal Identity Of Their New Lead Singer
• RadioBlack Release 'Thread (I Am)' Music Video
• Black Sabbath May Not Really Be Over Hints Iommi
• Public Memorial For Mobb Deep Rapper Prodigy Today
• Kendrick Lamar Releases 'Element' Video
• Future And Chris Brown's PIE Video Goes Online
• DJ Khaled Recruits Nas and Travis Scott for 'It's Secured' Video
• Haim Television Performance Of New Single Goes Online
• Shakira Announces El Dorado World Tour
• Soul Man Sam Moore Fuels Warrior Games With New Anthem
• Calvin Harris 'Feels' Video With Katy Perry, Pharrell, Big Sean
• Desiigner And Gucci Mane Release New Track 'Life'
• Vince Staples And Damon Albarn Perform 'Love Can Be' On TV
• Chris Brown Gets Into Altercation With Migos
• Lil Kim Allegedly A Person Of Interest In Robbery
• The Chainsmokers Get Sentimental With 'Young' Lyric Video
• Lorde Thanks Fans For Making 'Melodrama' No. 1
• Bruno Mars And David Guetta Reveal 'Versace on The Floor' Remix
• Root 66: MandolinMan - Unfolding the Roots
• Root 66: Anthony Rosano and the Conqueroos
• Road Trip Missouri: Get Your Sips on Route 66
• Rock Reads: 45 RPM (Recollections Per Minute) The Morrell Archives Volume 3
• Root 66: Evan Michaels - Ain't No Stopping This
• Root 66: Jeffrey Halford and the Healers - Lo-fi Dreams
• On The Record: Five Alarm Funk - Sweat
• Remembering Gregg Allman - TBT 2007 Live Review
• Edge of Free's Self-Titled Debut
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.