Tank Reveal Identity Of Their New Lead Singer

06-29-2017

.

Tank have announced that they have recruited Pink Cream 69 frontman David Readman as the replacement for departed singer ZP Theart who left the group to focus his energy on his gig with Skid Row. Cliff Evans had this to say about the new singe change, "We're really pleased for ZP and hope that everything works out for him. He's always been a massive fan of Skid Row so it must be so cool for him to be able to front those guys on stage and sing the songs he's grown up with. We'll miss touring and recording with ZP but we wish him all the very best for the future".



Mick Tucker added "We recorded one of our best albums with ZP ('Valley of Tears') and shared the stage for many great shows around the world during the three years that we worked together. He will be missed but as usual we thrive on a challenge and are constantly looking to up our game and push the boundaries that little bit further. We've always been an admirer of Readman's particular vocal style and range but never thought the opportunity would arise where it would be possible for us to work together".



New vocalist David Readman shared, "It feels great to make music with a British band with a vast musical history. It's been over 20 years since I played in a British band, this is a sort of home coming for me. Mick also lives in the Netherlands, so many connections, I couldn't miss this one."



Readman's first live appearances with the band will be taking place in Hamburg on July 7th and the Rockharz Festival in Ballenstadt, Germany the following date. The group released a teaser video with David on vocals here.