Tom Petty And The Heartbreakers Kick Off Anniversary Tour Tonight
(Gibson) Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers will set off on their second batch of North American dates on their 40th anniversary tour tonight (June 29th) in Chicago, and now, and the tour just got a bit bigger. The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers will perform Sept. 21 at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles to wrap up the tour. Tickets for the Hollywood Bowl show will go on sale to the general public Thursday (June 29) at 10 a.m. PT. Opening for that show will be singer/songwriter Lucinda Williams. Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers' first show of this tour is at Chicago's Wrigley Field. From there, they'll stop in Boston, Philadelphia, Milwaukee, Detroit, New York City and beyond before closing the tour out at the Hollywood Bowl. In addition to Williams, other openers for the trek include J. Geils Band frontman Peter Wolf, Chris Stapleton, the Lumineers and the Shelters. See the dates here.
Gibson.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Gibson.com - Excerpted here with permission.
