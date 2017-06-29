Vince Staples And Damon Albarn Perform 'Love Can Be' On TV

Kilo Kish, Ray J and the Roots joined Staples for the performance of the song that comes off Staple's brand new album, "Big Fish Theory", which was released last week.

Damon Albarn of Gorillaz lent his voice and image to the performance, showing up on a big screen on the back of the stage. Staples had teased the performance on social media, promising a dice game with Questlove. Watch the performance here.