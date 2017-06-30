Alice Cooper Reveals Members Of His Ultimate Dream Band

"If you could assemble your ultimate backing band of musicians, living or dead, who would you pick?" he asked. Cooper responded: "Keith Moon on drums. Jeff Beck on guitar. Pete Townshend on guitar."

He then revealed two Beatles legends, "Paul McCartney on bass. And then John Lennon on a third guitar! Lennon and McCartney singing together, that's your whole background." Cooper was asked to name his "favorite part of being a rock star."