Beatles Producer George Martin Biography Coming Soon

Maximum Volume: The Life of Beatles Producer George Martin - The Early Years, 1926-1966 promises to "take readers behind the scenes and reveals George's painstaking efforts to prepare The Beatles' unique sound for the British music marketplace."

An official press release further states: "From his unlikely discovery of the band in 1962 to the production of the landmark album Rubber Soul, this captivating biography shares how George's humble beginnings and his musical influences shaped his career as the producer behind the band's sound. Now, more than 50 years later, Sir George's singular stamp remains on popular music as successive generations discover the magic of The Beatles." Read more here.