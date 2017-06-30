Corey Taylor Defends Linkin Park Singer Over Fan Backlash

While Slipknot/Stone Sour frontman Corey Taylor thinks he could have phrased things better, he appreciates Bennington sticking to his guns. "I just think people are too worried about keeping up appearances, about some sort of backlash, he told Alternative Press. "I tell you what, give him s*** for the way he said it, but look at Chester [Bennington]. At least Chester's standing up for his new s*** instead of hiding behind a wall of rhetoric because they're afraid of not making money.

"Linkin Park is at least trying to do something different. You may not like it, but who gives a s***? There are people out there who will like it, and they've at least got the balls to do it."