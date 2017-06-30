|
Crystal Gayle Looks Back At 'Don't It Make My Brown Eyes Blue'
.
This week marked the 40th anniversary of Crystal Gayle's signature hit "Don't It Make My Brown Eyes Blue" and the country music icon's camp shared her reflections about the song. "I did not re-sing it. It just fell into place beginning with Pig Robbins' opening work on the piano. It was magic in the studio that day," Gayle said with a smile. "Don't It Make My Brown Eyes Blue" opened the world's eyes to Gayle. The crossover smash earned her a Grammy Award for Best Female Country Vocal Performance and also made her album We Must Believe In Magic the first by a female country artist to go platinum. She was awarded CMA Female Vocalist of the Year in 1977 and 1978, and the Academy of Country Music honored her with the same award in 1976, 1977 and 1979. "It opened up so many doors that I couldn't do everything that was offered for me to do. I was offered so many television specials. I hated turning anything down. It was only me, and I couldn't do it all. To be in California one night, and they would want you the next night in New York -- I couldn't do that constantly. But I did as much as I could," she told Billboard in 2014. Gayle has also announced a string of shows this summer and fall beginning on July 21st in Kansas City and concluding October 20th in The Woodlands, TX. See the dates below:
