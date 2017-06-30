Grateful Dead Unreleased Concert Hitting Theaters For Jerry's Birthday

The special one night only event will be taking place at 450 select theaters on August 1st at 7PM local time and will feature a screening of the previously unreleased concert footage from the Dead's concert at RFK Stadium in Washington D.C on July 12,1989.

The theatrical event is being organized by Rhino and Fathom Events with more details, advance tickets and the full list of participating movie theaters available at FathomEvents.com.