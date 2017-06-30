Guns N' Roses Guitarist Says Axl Has Never Sounded Better

Fortus has been a member of the band for a decade and a half and recently spoke with Hot Press about what it has been like to play with the reunited Axl Rose, Slash and Duff McKagan.

"Slash and Duff have the same approach that I do. You play for the song, first and foremost," he revealed. "It's not about it being some type of masturbatory showcase for your abilities; it's about working together as a band. Supporting wherever the focus needs to be, not simply waiting for your turn to wank. I don't think this band has ever sounded better than it does right now. Axl has never sounded better and we're tighter and more focused than ever."

As a veteran in the band, he has seen a few members come and go and was asked about his longevity with the group, "It's really not been much of a challenge for me to stay in this band. It's frustrating for some, because there are periods of downtime. I've always been able to find work when I needed to without much problem."