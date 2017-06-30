KMFDM Reveal Details For New Album 'Hell Yeah'

The new album follows the release of their brand new "Yeah!" EP which was released last week and will feature cover art designed by Aidan Hughes aka BRUTE.

The new album will include 13-tracks and is set to be released in various formats including a single CD Digipak, 2LP vinyl edition with gatefold cover and digitally.



Hell Yeah Tracklisting:

1. Hell Yeah

2. Freak Flag

3. Oppression 1/2

4. Total State Machine

5. Oppression 2/2

6. Murder My Heart

7. Rip The System V. 2.0

8. Shock

9. Fake News

10. Â„Ž 4 The Damned

11. Burning Brain

12. Only Lovers

13. Glam Glitz Guts & Gore